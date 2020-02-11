Oelwein City Council heard from residents along Outer Road regarding planned assessments for the road construction project that will take place this summer. The project calls for construction of 6-inch asphalt surface on Outer Road from East Charles Street north to Sixth Street NE and then west 1,098 feet on Sixth Street NE. The new road replaces the chip-rock/gravel road. Total project cost is set at $288,494.58 with the city splitting the cost evenly with Fayette County.
Paul Ganske reiterated his feelings from the previous Council meeting that all road projects involving local properties should be assessed the same. He referred to the Q Avenue/Sixth Avenue SW resurfacing project that was approved by the Council with no assessments to property owners. Ganske said he has heard from several property owners who are upset with the Council’s seemingly lack of fairness.
Councilman Warren Fisk and Mayor Brett DeVore explained that the current assessment being voted on sets the top limit on property assessment, but is not the final figure. The Council will review the assessments once the project is completed and the amount could be significantly reduced. DeVore said Ganske’s comments would be taken into consideration at that time.
Jean Kane thanked the Council for going forward with the street improvement project for Outer Road, saying it is something that has been needed for a long time.
Following the public hearing on the necessity of assessments, the Council voted to approve the maximum assessment at 45 percent.
Oelwein landlord Ron Winter addressed the Council saying he has taken care of some snow removal for which there had been complaints. Councilman Fisk said he appreciated hearing from Winter and made note to the Council that they need to have a discussion on the policy, which is complaint driven. Fisk said he feels the city needs to designate an employee to handle the snow removal on properties who have not cleaned their sidewalks, because the city community officer can’t keep up.
The Council approved reappointment of Roger Boleyn and Carol Tousley to the City of Oelwein Planning and Zoning Commission, and the appointment of Robin Eick to the Civil Service Commission.
Approval was also given to issuance of nearly $2.4 million General Obligation Corporate Purpose Bonds, Series 2020, and the levy of taxes to pay for the loan.
The Council also approved traffic signal repair at the intersection of East Charles Street and Highway 150, not to exceed $45,000. K & W Electric, Inc., will do the work.
The mayor was authorized to sign a limited site usage license agreement with the city of Jesup for placement of a dish antenna on the Jesup water tower for Oelwein public safety communications.
A Class C liquor, outdoor and Sunday sales renewal for Clete and Connie’s was also approved.
Following the regular meeting the Council held a work session on the snow code enforcement, tax levy, salaries, 2020 goals, and economic development.