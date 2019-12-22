The Oelwein City Council on Monday will consider appointing Rex Ericson to serve out the remainder of the at-large council term vacated by Matt Derifield, which ends Dec. 31, 2021.
Ericson formerly represented the 4th Ward on the council. He was first elected in 2001 and was defeated in 2013 by current Councilwoman Renee Cantrell.
The resolution to be considered includes the statement that the appointment is "subject to the right of the electors of the city of Oelwein to file a petition requiring that the vacancy be filled by a special election."
A special election will cost the city an estimated $5,000, according to Fayette County Auditor Lori Moellers.
The council will meet in regular session beginning at 6 p.m. Monday in the City Hall Council Chambers.