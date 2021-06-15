Oelwein City Council talked (about) trash at Monday night’s regular meeting. The subject was overflowing trash containers, a continuing problem since the city went to the single-hauler garbage and curbside recycling program more than four years ago.
The proposal before the Council was to consider a first reading for an ordinance amending Chapter 16 Garbage and Trash, Section 16 Duty to Dispose. The amendment would require Black Hawk Waste to email photos with dates of each property in town that overflows its garbage containers to the Community Development Administrative Assistant, Sam Castro. He would, in turn, note the account and send out the code enforcement officer to place a door hanger at the residence. The resident would be allowed to dump the following week provided the waste receptacle is not overflowing. A second violation would mean another tag and reminder, and a third violation would be a municipal infraction and fine. The same steps would apply for contaminating the recycling receptacle with garbage, etc., and for yard waste in either container.
“Why are we wasting our time on this?” asked Councilman Warren Fisk. “This has been going on four years. We’re wasting time putting a tag on a house.”
Trash and recycling rules in the city clearly state that the container lids must be fully closed when they are placed at the curb for pickup. The city has alternatives in place for households that exceed the amount of trash that can fit in one container. Residents can either ask for a second container, at the rate of an additional $12.71 per month on their utility bill, or they can fill garbage bags with the excess garbage and purchase stickers for the bags at City Hall, $2 per sticker per bag. Excess recycling materials can be taken to the blue recycling bins located near the police station and in the south city parking lot.
“I say we give one warning and this is it,” Councilman Matt Weber suggested. “We have more important things to do.”
The rest of the Council agreed with Weber and approved his wording. Therefore, the ordinance won’t be changed, just the process.
The roof on the Oelwein Public Library has been an issue since its first winter, with poor roof ventilation, ice dams causing leaking, incompetent heat tape installation, and snow sliding off and collecting at the base of the solar panels near the eaves. Benchmark, Inc., a consulting service, is being recommended by architectural firm Novak Design Group, to do a visual ventilation evaluation, analysis and report of the roof. The Council approved the service at a cost of $5,900.
The Council also approved hiring an archiving company to work their way through the mass of paper files that accumulated in City Hall prior to electronic filing systems. The company will organize, scan and electronically file all of the old documents over the course of the next 12 months at a cost of $1,000 per month.
There were four requests for demolition grants to help take down dilapidated houses. The Council denied demolition assistance for 125 6th St. S.W. and 125 7th Ave. N.E., both belonging to the same owner. Councilman Weber stated the property owner also has other homes for sale in Oelwein, and when they are sold, he would have enough money to take down these two houses without assistance from the city.
The Council also denied demolition assistance for 407 7th St. S.E.
The Council approved demolition assistance of $5,000 to take down the house and garage at 412 First Ave. N.E. Councilman Fisk explained the adjoining property owner bought the property from the city, after the city had acquired it from being abandoned. The neighbor wants to take down the building to improve the neighborhood. Fisk said this is the way the program is supposed to work.
The Council also approve $1,500 funding to the Williams Center for the Arts for the upcoming first show of the new season on Aug. 28.
Council has returned to City Hall for its meeting. The next meeting will be 6 p.m. Monday, June 28.