It’s a new year but the Oelwein City Council will be tackling some old issues at tonight’s meeting due to the continuing influence of the COVID-19 pandemic.
When 2020 ended, so did the federal government’s expanded Family & Medical Leave Act (FMLA). The Council will consider a Resolution tonight voluntarily extending leave to ensure that all employees have this benefit during the pandemic. Some special provisions are attached to this measure including the city will only provide additional leaves to employees who have not exhausted their leave in 2020, and the two weeks additional leave are only for illness related to the coronavirus.
The city’s rental inspection program was put on hold in 2020 for the health and safety of both employees and local residents to safeguard against the spread of the coronavirus. The Council will consider a motion tonight to postpone rental inspections due to DOVID-19 until March 1. City Administrator Dylan Mulfinger notes in his memo to the Council that there is no set rule of measure in determining if rental inspections should be paused. He said the county’s 14-day positivity rate was at 19 percent, with the seven-day rate at 12 percent. He is recommending pushing back the start date for the inspections in the hope that more time will mean more vaccinations occurring in Oelwein.
The Council is expected to approve multiple city property sales from the house demolition projects that were completed last year. Adjacent property owners to the now vacant lots at a few locations are ready to make purchases. There are seven purchases to consider.
The Council is expected to set a public hearing on a 2021 amendment to the city’s urban renewal plan for the Central Urban Renewal Area (downtown). This would allow the city to acquire more funds for the downtown improvement program. Mulfinger noted that the program has been successful in helping 10 building owners and providing $125,000 in funds over two years. New funding will help more buildings with roofs, windows, HVAC and upper story housing.
Pay requests for completed projects and reports round out tonight’s meeting, which begins at 6 in the Oelwein Community Plaza, where social distancing is observed, and face masks are required.
A budget work session will follow for the library, parks, recreation and wellness center.