Oelwein City Council met in a brief work session before Monday night’s regular meeting to discuss wages for lifeguards and other employees at the Oelwein Aquatic Center.
Peggy Sherrets, who has been hired as the aquatic center manager for the season, spoke during work session. She told the Council she has not been successful in getting enough lifeguards to sign up, with only five committed. Sherrets said the minimum wage being offered is not adequate to pique the interest of teens in today’s world. She said the responsibility of lifeguarding should carry a better-than-minimum-wage pay scale.
Parks Superintendent Josh Johnson had researched other towns across Iowa to see how pool employee wages compare and gave those comparisons. Wages for lifeguards ranged from minimum wage to more than $13 an hour.
It was suggested that there might be enough lifeguards to provide swimming lessons this year.
Sherrets wondered why the city would go to the effort and expense of getting the pool ready to only have it open for two weeks for swimming lessons.
Council member Lynda Payne suggested they cut to the chase and made a motion for $10 per hour for lifeguards, which received a second.
Since time is of the utmost importance in passing the measure and it could not be presented at Monday’s Council meeting because it was not on the agenda, the Council agreed to a special ZOOM meeting Wednesday afternoon to vote on the new wage rates for Aquatic Center employees. Council is expected to approved $10 per hour for lifeguards; the assistant manager and manager will see an increase as well.
“I hope this does the trick and we get enough lifeguards to make it a great season for kids and families,” Sherrets said, in talking about the increase on Tuesday. “Every kid that goes to summer school (or camp) gets free swimming lessons through the 21st Century Grant. It would be a shame if we couldn’t see that through and have the pool open for the summer.”
During Monday night’s City Council meeting, members heard a presentation from Oelwein senior Karlie Wegner, a single hauler study for her Senior Seminar. Each year the city works with senior seminar students and offers ideas on areas that need looked into with fresh eyes. Karlie took on the single hauler subject and provided needed information for the city to review with the Council. In her presentation, Karlie noted she distributed 100 surveys, with 77 returned and satisfied.
Anthony Ricchio distributed flyers to Council members with information on Oelwein Celebration activities June 4-6.
Mark March asked the Council when he can legally move into property he purchased to live in and remodel. The building did not pass inspection and has to be zoned as residential. He asked about temporary approval. Later in the meeting the Council approved a recommendation from Planning and Zoning Commission to rezone the property (1105 N. Frederick) from C2 Commercial to R1 Residential. A public hearing was set for May 24.
The Council passed the third and final reading on increasing the public tree care and fees on local utility bills. The increase is to help cover costs associated with removal and replacement of trees on city property that are blighted by the emerald ash borer.
Following a public hearing at which no comments or objections were given, the Council approved a resolution authorizing a loan and disbursement agreement for issuance of $709,000 Water Revenue Bonds, Series 2021. This will pay for the city’s portion of a water main replacement/improvement project that has already been approved and for which a CDBG has been received.
The Council approved a resolution amending the city’s employment contract with Administrator Dylan Mulfinger.
The Council approved the mayor’s reappointment of Dan Stasi to the Park and Recreation Commission. The mayor asked that a City Hall Committee be formed. Mayor DeVore, City Administrator Dylan Mulfinger, Deputy Clerk Barb Rigdon and Councilperson Karen Seeders will serve on the committee.
The City administrator reported the Fayette County Supervisors agreed to sign an original proposal of $22,000 per year to provide dispatch services to Oelwein. Mulfinger said currently the county is only charging three cities, West Union, Fayette and Oelwein for these services. The Council directed him to work with the county on this proposal, which will be a one-year contract.