Oelwein City Council will meet in regular session today at 6 o’clock, noting that a change in meeting date to a week earlier than normal was approved in November.
Items on the agenda include Council’s approval on a resolution directing the sale of the city’s interest in 15 Fourth St. N.E. to Dan Sage, executor of the Robert E. Sage estate for the sum of $3,500.
Oelwein Police Officer Tyler Hollingsworth, who is a soldier in the Iowa National Guard, is scheduled for deployment in February, which will leave the department one full-time officer short for at least 12 months, until Hollingsworth returns. Police Chief Logan is asking the Council to approve replacing Officer Hollingsworth in February/March. The department would then forgo hiring an additional officer as previously budgeted for July, sustaining current staff levels until Hollingsworth returns in 2022.
The Council is expected to authorize signatures on a task order with Fox engineers for $34,500 to study sanitary sewer improvements and give recommendations in the areas of First Avenue NE (Second to Fourth Streets), Second Avenue NE (Second to Third Streets), Second Street NE (N. Frederick to Second Avenue NE), and Fourth and Fifth Avenues NE (Third to Sixth Streets).
The Council is expected to approve the sale of the Oelwein Fire Department’s 1992 Smeal Metro Star Pumper to the city of Atalissa for $20,000. The money from the sale will go to the fire department to be used for additional firefighting equipment.
The Council has two requests for funding to consider; demolition funding for 407 E. Charles St., and hotel/motel tax funding for the Williams Center for the Arts. The recommendations for these requests are from Planning, Finance, Enterprise and Economic Development Committee.
The Council will meet in executive session per Iowa Code Section 21.5(1)© to discuss strategy regarding litigation, prior to adjournment.
Tonight’s meeting is being held at the Oelwein Community Plaza where social distancing can be observed, and masks are required.