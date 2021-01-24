Oelwein City Council will consider setting a public hearing for Feb. 8, to vacate a portion of the alley south of Fidelity Bank to Third Street SE, when members meet in regular session tonight at the Community Plaza. The purpose of vacating the alley is to lay groundwork for a future Dollar General Store at Third Street and First Avenue SE, that would also utilize the empty properties where Warthan’s DX station and Hap’s Silk Screening once stood.
According to paperwork included in the Council packet for the 6 p.m. meeting, Overland Engineering, LLC is requesting vacating the southern 142 feet of the alley north of Third Street SE and between South Frederick Avenue and First Avenue SE. Overland Engineering is making the request on behalf of contingent property owners to the alley. This is in preparation for acquisition of the property by the Overland Group, LLC, which has constructed Dollar General Stores throughout the United States.
In his agenda memo to the Council, City Administrator Dylan Mulfinger noted that a through alley is needed for all maintenance, however, Overland will provide land to the city to extend the alley west to South Frederick. He is recommending setting the public hearing. Any persons with objections to the proposed vacation of the alley, will have an opportunity to state them at the public hearing in February.
There are several city-owned properties for which bids have been received. The Council will make determinations on the sale of 25 Third St. N.W., 17 Second Ave. S.E., 620 Third Ave. S.W., 6 Fifth Ave. S.E., and 416 E. Charles St.
The Council will consider approving the 2021 Housing Tax Abatement applications. Mulfinger noted this is the third year for the five-year program, which provides an abatement of $75,000 in value for five years and a refund of city property taxes. The program is available to new or remodel residential homes/units. There are four tax abatement applications for the Council to consider.
Pay requests are on the agenda for Lodge Construction, Inc., in the amount of $293,067.49 for work completed on Wings East Pavement Improvement Project, and $28,350 to Lansing Brothers Construction Co., Inc., for an additional three houses on the 2020 House Demolition Project.
Changes have been necessary to the Segment One Trail Improvements for the city’s recreational trail system since the city has not secure an easement from Iowa Northern Railroad at this time. City Parks Superintendent Josh Johnson is proposing a trailhead be established at Second Street and Fourth Avenue Southwest until the easement comes through.
Liaison reports for the library and parks and recreation will also be heard at tonight’s meeting.
The Council will hold a work session following the regular meeting to discuss city water and sewer rates.
The meeting tonight at the Oelwein Community Plaza requires social distancing. Masks are also required.