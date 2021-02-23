Oelwein Mayor Brett DeVore and the City Council recognized a longtime employee for his years of service to the city to kick off Monday night’s meeting. Mike Scheidt, who has worked for the city 37 years, retired from the wastewater treatment plant on Feb. 11. City Administrator Dylan Mulfinger presented Scheidt with a city of Oelwein jacket. Congratulations and many thanks for his work were extended from the mayor and Council members.
The Council set a public hearing on the 2022 budget for 6 p.m. Monday, March 8, in the Community Plaza. At this hearing, Mulfinger will give an explanation of the proposed maximum property tax levy increase from the current 14.5 percent to 15.1 percent. This proposed increase is below last year’s and will bring the city approximately $1.87 million more in tax revenue. The total maximum levy for affected property tax levies cannot exceed $2,424,420. The levy can be decreased by Council during their final vote for the budget on March 8, but it cannot be increased. Any resident or taxpayer may present objections to or arguments in favor of the proposed levy at the public hearing.
A public hearing was held on five city-owned properties that are planned to be sold. No comments were received, and the mayor closed the hearing.
The Council then approved the sale of six properties, four of which no longer have houses on them and are being purchased by adjacent property owners. The Council specified on the house at 308 Sixth Ave SE that the purchaser agrees to complete upgrades within 12 months and pay past due taxes.
A public hearing was set for the proposed sale of the city’s interest in 412 First Ave NE, for 6 p.m. Monday, March 8, in the Community Plaza.
The city will host an open house at the site of the new Iowa Home on Thursday, Feb. 25, 4-6 p.m. This event is open to the public. The house will be marketed in the spring.
Mayor DeVore commented on Police Chief Logan and his staff doing a phenomenal job in last week’s drug arrests in the city. DeVore also reported he has been appointed Fayette County Landfill Finance Chair.
The Council will hold a special meeting Monday, March 1, at 5:30 p.m. in the Community Plaza regarding the Trails Project.
Next regular Council meeting will be Monday, March 8, 6 p.m. in the Plaza. Social distancing and face masks are required.