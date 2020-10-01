Oelwein City Council voted to suspend payment to the Fayette County Landfill Commission for recycling fees. The resolution was approved unanimously at Monday night’s council proceedings held in the Community Plaza.
The city has not been satisfied with the service provided by the FCLC for the recycling program. The resolution laid out the following requests from the city to be met so that payments to the Commission can resume for recycling:
The Commission works with local businesses in Oelwein to host the recycle bins
The Commission manages all recycling sites and takes responsibility for cleanup
The Commission works toward a new and improved 28E agreement that spells out the responsibilities of the cities involved
Under the resolution, the city plans to continue collecting fees for recycling with the understanding that a new arrangement will be made with the Commission. Oelwein Mayor Brett DeVore said he would be attending the next FCLC meeting and other members of the Council discussed carpooling to also attend. The FCLC meets the third Monday each month.
The Council approved a resolution regarding demolition of dangerous buildings. There are currently three homes in Oelwein that lost their certificate of occupancy due to fires, and two of them have been determined they must be torn down. The third home is under reconstruction from a fire and the homeowner has until Oct. 15 to present a plan of action to the city for rehabilitating the home. One of the remaining dangerous homes will be taken down by the homeowner and the other will be demolished by the insurance company.
City Attorney Pat Dillon told the Council this dangerous building resolution is not a nuisance action, but rather an administrative action, and the quickest and most efficient way to handle these situations. He said if the Council does not consider this type of resolution, the city could be setting itself up for legal problems. The resolution also saves the city valuable dollars that are otherwise spent on legal representation in court litigations with property owners.
The Council approved a substantial completion of the No. 42 well project, which has extended many months beyond its original completion timeline. City Utility Superintendent Vic Kane suggested he and the city administrator set up a meeting to negotiate how to close out the project, since some type of fine should be levied for the lateness of the project’s completion. The Council approved Kane’s suggestion.
The Council also approved a change order that increases the cost of the Wings East pavement improvement project by $25,288. Kane reported there was some unforeseen water moving under 13th Avenue Northeast when the construction crew dug out frost boils. After assessing the problem, they were able to take off the sealcoat and replace the soil beneath with sand and rock 12 inches down that will take care of the issue.
Councilman Matt Weber said it is better to put a little more money into this project now and get the issue taken care of than to have to fix it again in another five years, and the other members agreed.
The Council approved the Mayor’s reappointment of Greg Bryan to the Airport Board.
The City Attorney reported the railroad is open to discussing the city’s plans for trail extensions.
City Administrator Dylan Mulfinger conducted a work session following the regular meeting on the budget process.