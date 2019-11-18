An Oelwein City Council work session set for tonight in City Hall has been cancelled.
City Administrator Dylan Mulfinger had set the session for the Council to discuss filling its at-large vacancy following Matt Derifield’s resignation.
Mayor Peggy Sherrets said since the Council has 60 days to fill the vacancy with an appointment, she does not deem a work session necessary at this time. The Mayor said the Council has never had an issue with past appointments she has brought to them, and there will be ample time for the panel to consider recommendations at regular meetings before the year’s end.