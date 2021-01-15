Fake $100 bills are circulating around the Oelwein area.
The Oelwein Chamber and Area Development emailed an alert to area businesses on Friday.
According to the alert:
“Located on the back of the counterfeit bills is a foreign symbol that should not be there, and when holding the bill up into the light some of the security features are not present. The bill also has a different texture of paper. Also be aware of counterfeit $100 and $20 bills that say ‘For Motion Picture Purposes’ on the front and ‘In Props We Trust’ on the back.”
The Oelwein Police Department officer who had taken the related service call said the investigation is ongoing.