OELWEIN — The countdown to opening day is now one week away for the Oelwein Dollar Fresh store.
Hy-Vee headquarters in West Des Moines announced Wednesday, that after several months of construction, the new Dollar Fresh store in Oelwein, located at 1345 S. Frederick Ave., will open its doors to the public at 7 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 4 for its official grand opening.
Hy-Vee officially announced its plans to place a Dollar Fresh in Oelwein, the last week in January. At the time, officials said the store would open late summer, and they have met those plans, despite a pandemic that caused setbacks for many other businesses and projects,
Shoppers will find the more than 28,000-square-foot store will offer a full selection of grocery items, a bakery section, a dollar section, a Wall of Values, ready-to-eat meal offerings, Aisles Online grocery services, a DSW shoe department, Joe Fresh apparel, a full-service pharmacy; 525 specialty items; and 195 produce items (including 25 organic offerings). Fuel pumps have also been installed in six bays to the south of the store, adding to customer convenience.
The store will be open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily, and will carry approximately 9,500 items.
Dollar Fresh is a new brand of Hy-Vee targeting smaller communities, and designed to offer a fresh, new product selection at low prices.
Several former Shopko locations were renovated to open as Dollar Fresh stores all in the same timeline, including Cresco, Dyersville, Hampton, Oelwein, Vinton and Waukon. The first Dollar Fresh opened in Osceola, Iowa, in fall 2018. Hy-Vee also operates Dollar Fresh stores in Iowa communities of Centerville, Creston, Emmetsburg, Osceola and Toledo, and in West Point, Nebraska.