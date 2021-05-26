Citing rising costs, increased 911 regulations, and the difficulty of finding and retaining qualified 911 dispatchers – Dylan Mulfinger, the administrator for the city of Oelwein submitted a written contractual agreement to the county supervisors for their review and approval on Monday.
Mulfinger was present at the county board’s regular meeting on Monday to field any questions that board members may have had.
Under the terms of the agreement the Fayette County Sheriff’s office will take over providing all emergency dispatch services. The contract will go into effect July 1. The city of Oelwein will pay $22,000 during the first year to the county sheriff’s office in two installments (July 10 and January 10) under the terms of the contract.
All 911 calls will be routed to the communication center located in the county sheriff’s building in West Union.
County Supervisor Jeanine Tellin commented that the one-year agreement will be like “the first year of marriage. A time for bumps in the road to be ironed out.” At the Monday meeting the board and representatives from the city of Oelwein agreed to continue to meet periodically for the purpose of discussing any issues that may have arisen or been discovered during dispatch operations.
The next joint review will be held July 12 at 9:30 a.m.
“The county 911 board has wanted to go to a centralized dispatch system for about 10 years now,” said Mulfinger in an interview held in his office at Oelwein City Hall Monday afternoon.
Mulfinger stated that rising costs, and ever growing regulations made it increasingly difficult to operate a city level dispatch center.
Other items on the county board’s agenda included:
Update from Joel Fantz on secondary roads.
Set the date for the 1st reading of Proposed Ordinance #44 (An ordinance re-adopting the existing county code) on June 7 at 10:30 a.m.
Receipt of updates from various county departments. Mallory Hanson of the Economic Development Office presented highlights of her activities from the previous week.
The next board meeting will be held on June 7 at 9 a.m. (No meeting on Memorial Day.)