WEST UNION — The Fayette County Board of Supervisors on Monday approved a list of roads that will not be plowed in the winter and reviewed snow removal policies.
Supervisors Marty Stanbrough and Janell Bradley attended the regular business meeting in the courthouse. Jeanine Tellin was absent.
The designation of roads that will not be plowed in the winter is an annual task. The county takes input from the public, County Engineer Joel Fantz said.
“Every year we try to update it and try to find something that works for everybody,” he said.
There are multiple reasons that the county designates these roads. The top reason is about setting priorities to get to what the public needs most with limited resources.
“It’s really designed so we can serve the public better,” Fantz said.
Other reasons include costs savings and that some roads are often better shape in the spring without plowing pushing gravel off the surfaces.
Fantz also gave supervisors maps of the routes drivers will follow and of the road classifications. The classifications map can be found on the county website.
He said Fayette County’s snow removal policy, which had already been approved by the supervisors is similar to that of counties throughout the state.
“It’s really designed to provide the best possible service we can within the limited budget we have for snow removal,” Fantz said. “Last year we spent $1 million on snow removal. So it’s not like we don’t spend a significant amount of capital and resources on snow removal.”
Highlights that Fantz covered were:
• If somebody has special needs — such as a medical situation like needing to go to dialysis — by letting the county know, it can try to make accommodations.
• When there is an emergency declared by the sheriff, the engineer or a Secondary Roads foreman, the county can exceed the limitations of the policy.
• The county is not responsible for snow pushed onto the side of a road by others.
“That can be really dangerous,” Fantz said, describing a scenario where a person pushes snow across a rural road and leaves it piled on the other side. “That gets hard. It’s a hazard.”
It could potentially be a personal liability for the creator of the pile if it’s a factor in a vehicle crash, he said. It also contributes to drifting and is a hazard for snow plow drivers.
“When we try to level that out, it can be a big hard icy pile that can break equipment,” he said.
• Regarding the sequence of service for the plows, Fantz said the county focuses on the paved routes first. Then the crews will try to get the unpaved roads open to one lane as soon as possible and then widen them out.
• The county’s trucks are not normally in operation between the hours of 4:30 p.m. and 5 a.m.
“Of course, we may pull the trucks off the road if we’re No. 1 not doing any good, and No. 2 it’s dangerous for our folks to be out,” Fantz said.
Trucks will go out in the case of emergency. For example, if the sheriff determines that iced up hills present the danger of loss of life and property and then the trucks will go out at night, he said.
• Snowplow drivers are dealing with a host of issues each time they go out, including low visibility. With that in mind, Fantz asks that drivers not follow the plows too close, for safety sake.
“During snow removal give those guys a break and give them plenty of distance,” he said. A good rule of thumb at lower speeds — below 30 mph — is leave at least three car lengths.
• The county tweaked the policy regarding mailboxes and fences to be “a little more responsive. To be able to provide at least a post to people,” he said. “We don’t take liability for mailboxes damaged just because of snow. (If) the motor grader hits them or something like that, then we do. If they bring their mailbox into the shop, the county gives them a standard mailbox and a post.”