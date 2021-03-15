WEST UNION -- Fayette County's new maintenance facility will cost roughly $5.47 million and will be finished in about a year, according to the details of a contract approved Monday by the Board of Supervisors.
Steege Construction, Inc., out of Waverly, submitted the winning bid of $5,467,700 to build the seven double-bay, steel-roofed building that will replace the existing county shop, which is more than 100 years old and was originally a horse barn. The general contractor was given a completion date of March 11, 2022.
Six bidders put in for the contract, which was a good turnout, according to County Engineer Joel Fantz. The highest bid was $6,160,000, he said.
The winning low bid was about 5% lower than the project's price estimate by architectural firm IIW, P.C., out of Dubuque, Fantz said.
The facility is being constructed without raising taxes, Fantz said, which is a credit to county employees’ efforts to put best practices into action. The Secondary Roads Department was able to set aside funding by finding operational efficiencies over the past few years. The Board of Supervisors in June 2019 approved the creation of a reserve fund for the project, contributing to it as possible.
The building will be 276 feet by 100 feet. It will include a wash bay and a welding bay, as well as a parts storage and office space.
The facility, which will have an emergency generator, is also designed to act as a community emergency center.
The new facility will be at 221 S. Industrial Parkway, West Union, within a 17-acre property that will also include outside materials storage and fuel, among other public works necessities.
The fate of the existing shop has not yet been determined.