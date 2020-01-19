WEST UNION — The Fayette County Board of Supervisors recently declared January as Mentoring Month in Fayette County.
Jen Stolka, coordinator of the North Fayette Valley Community Coalition, discussed the program and asked for the county proclamation at a regular business meeting of the board.
“Our program works hard to promote the well-being and the health of the youth within the North Fayette Valley School District,” Stolka said. “Through the program we develop well-rounded leaders through community involvement and the promotion of a healthy lifestyle.”
The program pairs students within the North Fayette Valley School system with adult mentors striving to connect youth with caring adults who can help them aspire, achieve, and develop to their fullest potential.
“This program is valuable to the community, and it continues to be strong,” Stolka said. “It would be a wonderful thing to have the recognition that comes with declaring January national mentoring month within the county.”
“We think it’s a wonderful thing you guys do, and an incredibly valuable service that you provide for our students,” said Supervisor Jeanine Tellin. “We are happy to support the request and officially sign-off on January being named mentoring month for Fayette County.”
Anyone who is interested in the NFVCC Mentoring program whether it be as a mentor or a mentee, can contact Jen Stolka at nfvmentoring@ gmail.com or call (563) 380-9216.