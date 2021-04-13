WEST UNION — The Fayette County Board of Supervisors met in closed session for approximately 40 minutes at their weekly meeting on Monday. During the session, they discussed legal matters related to a possible claim they are pursuing. They were in contact with attorney Carlton Salmons via a conference call. No further details regarding the claim were available.
Later in the meeting, the supervisors received a presentation and request from Ms. Lupita Solis from the Riverview Center office in Decorah to approve a proclamation dedicating April as a Sexual Assault Awareness Month.
The Riverview Center website states that the organization provides sexual assault services in the Northeast Region of Iowa and sexual or domestic violence services in Jo Daviess and Carroll Counties in Illinois. Their services are free regardless of biological sex, gender identity/expression, sexual orientation, immigration status, English proficiency, race and/or ethnicity, incarceration status, disability, or background. Riverview Center is a safe space. More information can be obtained directly from the Decorah office by calling (563) 380-3332.
All board members voted in favor of the proclamation designating the month for this purpose.
Fayette County Engineer Joel Fantz presented a brief report to the board in which he requested action on two items. First, he asked for approval to install the new stop sign at 20th Street and B Ave. This sign installation was originally discussed at last week’s meeting. The board approved the motion to go ahead with the installation.
Next, Fantz outlined to the board that a representative from the Iowa Department of Transportation had requested some slight alterations to the 2022 DOT 5-year construction program plan. After Fantz explained the minor nature of the changes involved, the board approved the updated program plan.
Gary Shawver spoke to board members about a planned visit by former Arizona Sheriff Richard Mack at the Arlington Community Event Center on Tuesday, May 11, at 6 pm. Sheriff Mack will be speaking about the unique constitutional responsibilities that sheriffs have in the United States.
Mack was involved in a gun-rights lawsuit that the U.S. Supreme Court decided in the mid-1990s. The court decided in favor of Mack’s contention that portions of the then-recently passed Brady Handgun Violence Prevention Act were unconstitutional.
Shawver invited the supervisors to attend the event and took the opportunity to pass out free copies of a book titled “The David Answer.”
In other matters, the board formally updated the pandemic policy guidelines to reflect the action taken last week to allow county employees within the courthouse to wear face masks on a purely optional basis within their offices.
The board also approved the renewal of a contract affecting Collective Bargaining and HR/Employment Law Services.
The next board meeting will be on Monday, April 19, at 9 am.