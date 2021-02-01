Weather Alert

...Snow with Possible Blizzard Conditions Thursday and Thursday Night... .A wintry mix or rain will will spread into the area late Wednesday night or Thursday morning, changing to all snow by noon Thursday. The bulk of the snow will fall during the day Thursday and travel conditions will deteriorate rapidly. Northwest winds will then ramp up Thursday afternoon with gusts in the 30 to 40 mph range into the overnight. This could cause blizzard conditions across southeast Minnesota, northeast Iowa, and far southwest Wisconsin. Drifting snow will be found areawide. Travel could become dangerous in some areas later Thursday afternoon into the overnight. There are uncertainties on storm strength, which will influence how much snow could fall. Anticipate adjustments to forecast amounts as details are refined. ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...Blizzard conditions possible. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of southwest Wisconsin, northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota. * WHEN...From Thursday morning through late Thursday night. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Whiteout conditions may occur, severely impacting travel due to blowing snow and significantly reduced visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commutes on Thursday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Prepare for possible blizzard conditions. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. &&