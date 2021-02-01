WEST UNION — The Fayette County Board of Supervisors on Monday heard a report on upcoming road projects and set a public hearing date regarding construction of a new maintenance facility in West Union.
The public hearing is scheduled for 9:35 a.m. in the board room on the second floor of the county courthouse. The next step after the hearing is to put the project out for bid.
The new maintenance facility will replace the current four-bay workshop that was originally a horse barn and is more than 100 years old. Among its issues is some of the county’s equipment won’t fit inside for maintenance and repairs. Many vehicles are stored outside in the elements for lack of storage space.
The new facility will be one-story and roughly 27,600 square feet. It will have two partial mezzanines, according the public hearing notice.
“The general building construction will consist of concrete spread footings and foundations, prestressed precast floor plank, structural steel framing, architectural insulated precast wall panels, composite metal wall panels and a prefinished metal roof,” the notice says.
The plans also calls for plumbing, a fire protection system, communication system, and heating and air conditioning.
It will have general office spaces, parts storage, a welding area, a vehicle wash bay and other miscellaneous maintenance spaces.
The estimated cost of the project will be on file at the Fayette County Engineer’s office by Feb. 4.
The board also met with Fayette County Sheriff Marty Fischer to review the Sheriff’s Office budget. Supervisors are interested at some point in meeting with communities to discuss emergency dispatch costs and how costs are shared.
The Supervisors have been in discussions for weeks with county department heads about their budgets for the 2021-22 fiscal year, which begins July 1.
The county budget must be certified with the state by March 31.