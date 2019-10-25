WEST UNION — The Fayette County Board of Supervisors will meet in regular session at 9 a.m. Monday, Oct. 28.
The agenda includes voting on hiring Jill Dillon to replace Assistant County Attorney Pat Ritter, who has resigned to return to private practice in West Union. Dillon also will be introduced at the meeting.
At 9:30 a.m., the supervisors are scheduled to meet with representatives from Helping Services to approve a proclamation proclaiming the week of Nov. 17-23 as Tobacco Awareness Week in Fayette County.
The supervisors will also share updates from committees and hear weekly updates from various county departments.