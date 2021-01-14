WEST UNION — Monday’s Fayette County Board of Supervisors meeting will reveal some key priorities for the 2021-22 fiscal budget. The supervisors will meet with county department heads about their budgets. They also plan to set the date for public hearing for the proposed property tax levy for the 2021-22 fiscal year.
The meeting begins at 9 a.m. at the county courthouse.
The agenda includes voting on health insurance rates for the new fiscal year, quarterly reports of elected officials and a semi-annual report from the county treasurer.
The schedule for reviews of departmental budgets is:
• 9:15 a.m., Recorder Karen Ford.
• 9:30 a.m., county librarians to present and update and a budget request.
• 10 a.m., Treasurer Kyle Jacobsen
• 10:15 a.m. Planning and Zoning administrator Catherine Miller.
• 10:45 a.m., Sheriff Marty Fisher.
• 11:15 a.m., Rod Marlatt and Blake Gamm for a review of the Conservation and Roadside budgets.
• 1 p.m., County Engineer Joel Fantz regarding the Secondary Roads budget.
After the budget reviews, the supervisors are scheduled to work on departmental budgets and set the date for Public hearing for the proposed property tax levy for the 2021-22 fiscal year.