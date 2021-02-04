Weather Alert

...Snow Continues across Much of the Area... .At 1 PM, radar showed snow falling across northeast Iowa, southeast Minnesota, and western Wisconsin. Snow-covered roads continue to be reported by the DOTs across the entire region. Through 3 PM, expect up to 2 inches of additional snow west of the Mississippi River and 2 to 3 inches of additional snow across western Wisconsin. The snow will end west of the Mississippi River by mid afternoon and by sunset across west central and southwest Wisconsin. Some snow will continue into the evening for central and north-central Wisconsin. Snow totals by this evening will range from 3 to 7 inches. The highest snow totals will be north of Interstate 94. Winds gusts of 25 to 35 mph will cause blowing and drifting snow through this evening. This may result in pockets of whiteout conditions in northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota. Travel could be hazardous in some areas this afternoon and tonight. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT... * WHAT...Snow. Accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. These winds will result in some blowing and drifting snow. * WHERE...Portions of southwest Wisconsin, north central and northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota. * WHEN...Until midnight CST tonight. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions will impact this evening's commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&