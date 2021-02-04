WEST UNION — The Fayette County Board of Supervisors will hold a public hearing on Monday regarding setting a maximum property tax levy for the upcoming fiscal year. A vote on the levy is scheduled to follow.
The hearing will be at 9:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 8, during the supervisors' regular board meeting, which begins at 9 a.m. in the county courthouse.
The agenda will also include a review and proposing of the county budget for the 2021-22 fiscal year. The Supervisors will consider setting a date for public hearing for the budget.
Also on the agenda are:
• Voting on an 8-month Class C liquor license with outdoor service and Sunday sales for Lizzy Rose, LLC, doing business as Hickory Grove Golf Course in Oelwein
• Review and possible approval of the COBRA Insurance Administration Proposal from Midwest Group Benefits.
• Meeting with County Engineer Joel Fantz for a Secondary Roads update.
• A 9:45 a.m. public hearing on plans, specifications, form of contract, and estimated cost for the construction of a new county maintenance facility in West Union.
• Considering a resolution to approve the project to construct the Fayette County Maintenance Facility building including: plans, specifications, form of contract, and estimated total cost.
• consider a motion to approve a bid letting date for 2 p.m. on March 11 and to authorize the county engineer to receive and open the bids.
14. Consider a motion to approve a Separation Settlement Agreement and Release.
15. 10:15 A.M. Receipt of the 2020 Eastern Iowa County Engineering Department of the Year Award from the Asphalt Paving Association of Iowa.
16. Share updates from committees.
17. Weekly updates from various County Departments.
NOTICE: Board Meetings may be recorded.