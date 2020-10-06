Rose Road curves into County Road 50 west of Oelwein, which goes past the municipal airport and fields full of corn. It’s a smooth turn today and an example of what Fayette County’s 2020 paving project produced.
A gathering at the curve Monday morning was there to punctuate that point.
After a small, slightly beat up red car buzzed past, flaggers stepped into the road to stop any further traffic as Fayette County Supervisor Marty Stanbrough and County Engineer Joel Fantz unrolled a pink ribbon across it. Supervisors Jeanine Tellin and Janell Bradley, county engineering employees Luke Bowdish and Ben Daleske, and Oelwein Utility Superintendent Vic Kane and Oelwein Utility lead person Herb Doudney spread out behind it.
Kane, with a large set of scissors, snipped the ribbon as a photographer snapped the photo.
The county, in cooperation with the cities of Oelwein, Hawkeye, St. Lucas, and Waucoma, this summer completed its largest-ever paving program in terms of cost, $7.5 million, and in miles of road reconstructed, 29.6 miles scattered throughout the county.
The county, which bonded for $5 million for the project, also made agreements with the cities that allowed the road work to cross unimpeded over county and municipal borders.
“The Oelwein and county limits, they might end right in the middle of the road or run down one side of the road — one half the county’s and one half the other,” Fantz said. “The traveling public doesn’t care where (the boundaries are) they just want a good road.”
The cities also got a good deal, he added.
“A city even the size of Oelwein can’t get the prices that we got,” Fantz said. “They pay for their portion of the road, but they get a lot better price.”
Kane illustrated the point: “Oelwein would have a gravel road over there and they’d have paved over here, that’s what would have happened.”
The county put down 91,000 tons of asphalt that in an application for the 2020 Asphalt Paving Association of Iowa Quality Design award Fantz said “will measurably improve the lives of our 20,000 residents.”
He wrote about how road conditions had deteriorated and seal coating was not holding up.
“Like most of the United States, chronic underfunding of our road system for more than 40 years has taken its toll. The chronic underfunding finally caught up with our roads as a result of the difficult winter and spring of 2019,” he wrote. “Throughout the last 40-50 years, the roads have received multiple seal coasts, but not of the HMA overlays typical in an asphalt road’s lifestyle.”
He wrote that farmer and truckers were experiencing equipment damage because of road failure, and grain elevators had lost business because of the roads.
The impact on county taxpayers for the project was 45 cents per $1,000 of assessed value, and the county’s levy rate was at its third lowest over the last 10 years, Fantz said.
The picture snapped on the Rose Road curve, the flaggers retreated and Stanbrough rolled up the ribbon. The county group drove onto the city of Hawkeye to do a ribbon cutting with officials from that city and St. Lucas.