WEST UNION — Responding to complaints about rough gravel roads, Fayette County Engineer Joel Fantz is asking for patience.
At last week’s Board of Supervisors meeting, At the Supervisors’ meeting, some postal workers and residents raised concerns about the freshly laid gravel in north Fayette County east of Waucoma, which was likened to driving on ice. Some blamed the gravel’s size as the cause of flat tires and other vehicle damage.
Fantz, who had since has inspected the roads, responded to a follow-up email inquiry on road conditions.
“We saw spring roads with rapidly improving conditions on our visit to the roads in the northwest corner of the county,” he wrote, adding that the county has successfully improved its gravel roads in recent years.
A component of “the success has been that over the last 4 years the road department has greatly increased the amount of rock being placed on the county’s roads,” he wrote. “Additionally, the grader operators have worked hard to crown the roads and work the shoulders so that they are not holding water on the roads.
“The Road Department is made up of people. We are not perfect but we are working hard to respond to the public’s requests for better rock roads.”
He further described Road Department efforts.
“So far this spring the Road Department has put down over 30,000 tons of rock on hundreds of miles. The rock gets bladed or worked with a king drag within a few days of being spread.
“However, it always takes additional bladings for the spring roads to improve to the conditions the traveling public expects in the late spring and summer. We ask that the rural residents have patience as our road workers work to improve these spring roads.”