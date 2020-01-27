WEST UNION — Fayette County Engineer Joel Fantz described funding and timeline plans for the future county shop to the Daily Register on Monday after the County Board of Supervisors in related action moved $1.9 million into the Secondary Road "Infrastructure Syncing" subfund at their regular meeting.
By making the move, funding is being designated for future shop construction, Fantz said: "That fund was established for the board to be transparent about [the project]."
His department has been saving for four years for the project, and the fund now contains $3.3 million.
Fantz plans for Secondary Roads to be selecting an architectural design firm within six months, which it will recommend to the Board of Supervisors for approval.
The aim is to start grading the future shop property in the West Union Industrial Park with county workers this summer.
"We're doing as much as we can with internal forces to lower the costs for the taxpayer," Fantz said.