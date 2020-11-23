A mile and a quarter of County Line Road/10th Street east of Highway 150 — across from where Iowa 281 Ts — is on track to reopen the week after Thanksgiving, according to Fayette County Engineer Joel Fantz.
The project is a partnership between three public entities and one private entity. Bruening Rock Products owns a high-quality limestone quarry at the destination of the pavement project.
“It’s a high quality limestone so (it) produces what you would call concrete rock,” Fantz said. Because of its pore size and type, it has a high durability to freeze and thaw.
In roadwork, the path there is the story.
On the estimated $250,000 project, $180,000 is being shared among the public entities under a 28E agreement with each paying the share of the road it owns: Fayette County is paying 40%, Buchanan County 50% and the city of Oelwein 10%. Bruening Rock Products is paying the balance.
“It is going out to their facility, which is why they’re participating in this,” Fantz said. “It’s been a very high maintenance road for a number of years and it’s been hard to get four entities to work together to get something done, so it’s a nice testament to private and public entities working together to improve things… for the traveling public in this spot.”
“The first phase of the work will be largely complete by Thanksgiving,” Fantz said. “The asphalt paving, macadam and choke stone placement, and shouldering work will be complete. A little culvert work will remain to finish after the holiday.”
“Residents living out there get a lot of dust, so they’re very excited, the ones I’ve talked to about having that as a paved road here in the future,” Fantz said.
The rock placement and compaction work is being done by Skyline Construction — Bruening Rock Products. The culvert and drainage work is being done by Fayette County Road Department workers.
“Next year the road will receive a special type of seal coat (Otta seal) that should hold up better under the heavy truck traffic,” Fantz said. “We won’t do the Otta seal paving until 2021.” The Otta seal is planned to be a bid construction contract. “We’re going to let the base go through a freeze thaw cycle and be compacted. The Otta seal goes pretty quick and typically doesn’t impact folks along the road for too much time.”
“Ultimately the paving there at Highway 150 where trucks are starting and stopping, that’s a harder place for a seal coat to hold up,” Fantz said. “That is why that segment is paved with traditional full depth asphalt.
“An Otta seal is something that Norway has been doing for a number of years… An Otta seal doesn’t add a lot of structure. The structure — that’s what the macadam and stone over top is there to add and the Otta seal is there to lock out the water and seal it up.
“Bruening is paying half the asphalt costs,” Fantz said. “So for both the macadam (big rock) and the smaller rock to lock that in place and provide the driving surface — that’s the class A — for both of those they’re providing that rock at what would be roughly half price.” Bruening is also providing “rock at no cost for the Otta seal that will go on top next year, (and) free rock for additional Otta seal for a future double application.”
ISU HAS STUDIED OTTA SEALS
It will be the first of this type of seal coating for Fayette County although Buchanan County was an early test site for an Iowa State University study on Otta seals.
“If you’re coming into Independence from the north there’s that first little Casey’s there, a block over to the east of there, there’s a stretch of road paralleling 150 that has an Otta seal on it,” Fantz said.
According to the Institute for Transportation at ISU, traditional bituminous surface treatments (BSTs or chip seal coats) for asphalt pavements require high-quality materials and specialized expertise, but Otta seal surfaces can be constructed using more economical local aggregates and regularly available equipment. Economic analyses using Minnesota and Iowa as case study locations indicate that Otta seals could be more cost-effective than BSTs (i.e., than chip seals).
The initial Iowa test was on a Cherokee County hot-mix asphalt roadway, which had been treated with crack seal, in 2017. Since then, the project has expanded to include at least 40 segments in six Iowa counties (Buchanan, Cherokee, Humboldt, Louisa, Ringgold, and Winneshiek) and seals were completed on both gravel roads and deteriorating Portland cement concrete pavements.
The process involves binder spraying the roadway, then aggregate application, and rolling compaction. The process is typically done twice on a stretch of roadway about two weeks apart and sweeping before the second application.
