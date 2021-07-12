As the city of Oelwein and Fayette County officials research the most fair way to fund countywide dispatch services, the sheriff is struggling to fill an open position.
“We’re actually a full-time position short,” Sheriff Marty Fisher told the supervisors as they met Monday with Oelwein City Administrator Dylan Mulfinger about funding the county dispatch center following the expansion of its duties to include the city.
The city and county finalized an agreement last month that transferred responsibility for dispatch services to the county as of July 1. The city has shuttered its dispatch center and agreed to pay the county $22,000 this fiscal year, with the caveat that the county would explore a different way to fund the county service.
In the long run, the county must add two additional dispatchers to its workforce to cover the emergency calls and operational communications for Oelwein public safety departments, according to Fisher. The work load at least doubles with Oelwein in the mix.
The hunt for qualified candidates for the currently open position is not going well.
“We don’t have people applying for these jobs,” he said, noting for that specialized position they have “a very unique system” for hiring the right person.
When it comes to the county operating shorthanded, Oelwein had been acting as its backup. Now a dispatch center elsewhere is being tapped, Fisher said.
A committee to explore funding options for the dispatch center, as had been suggested, will not be formed. Instead, Mulfinger will continue to research and discuss options with the supervisors, according to their discussion on Monday. No formal vote was taken.
Supervisor Janell Bradley said the board has not heard any public comments about the issue and questioned the need to have a committee. Board Chair Jeanine Tellin confirmed the same.
“We could probably say no to a committee, I would think, and just come up with options, proposals, and go forward from there, figure out what’s best for everyone involved,” said Tellin.
Mulfinger presented research he has done into funding mechanisms used in similar situations, but that has not provided a clear path.
“There was no consistency,” he told the supervisors. He found a variety of fees for service and tax levies.
The city has suggested the county use its emergency management property tax levy to fund the service.
“I think the biggest thing is as long as we make it fair and equitable,” Bradley said of whatever path is chosen.
Mulfinger will research, with county officials’ help, the cost of running a fully-staffed dispatch center and “how much of a levy needs be raised to get you to that end figure,” he said.
Mulfinger also talked about updating the other cities about ongoing discussions. He will meet again with the supervisors in August.
The 911 dispatch service provided is funded by all people in the county, Fisher said. West Union and Fayette, who also have their own police and contract with the county for dispatch services, are paying for daily operations.