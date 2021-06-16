WEST UNION — The Fayette County Board of Supervisors approved a contract on Monday to provide emergency dispatch services to the city of Oelwein.
The contract in its final form was not available for the Supervisors to review last week. So, the final decision to approve was deferred to this week’s meeting.
The contract is authorized under the provision of Chapter 28E of the Code of Iowa.
The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office has a fully functional dispatch center that enables them to receive and process emergency dispatch communications 24/7.
This contract will go into effect on July 1 and be in effect for one year. Fayette County will be paid $22,000 by the city for these services. Payment by Oelwein will be in two installments — one on July 10 and the other on Jan. 10.
Some specific highlights of the contract include:
• Provisions for the Fayette Sheriff’s Office to provide, upon request, copies of messages of general interest to all law enforcement departments and agencies in Fayette County;
• the Sheriff’s Office will make separate contractual arrangements related to procedures for dispatching the Mercy One ambulance;
• allows access by the Oelwein chief of police or his designee to records related to dispatches that involved Oelwein Police or Fire Department agencies;
• the Sheriff’s Office will utilize the towing service contracted by the city of Oelwein;
• the contract provides for its termination at the conclusion of the one year period by either party. The party initiating termination must do so in writing 120 days prior to the specified ending date.
Fayette County and the city of Oelwein will set up a committee to explore future funding options for the Sheriff’s dispatch center.
In other action:
A public hearing was opened by Chairperson Jeanine Tellin at 10 a.m. on the proposed Ordinance No. 44. This is a “housecleaning” ordinance that is considered every five years by the Board of Supervisors. It is intended to give the board a means whereby it can easily review and identify ordinances that need to be re-adopted and extended in the County Code.
County Engineer Joel Fantz presented his weekly secondary road department report. With the end of the fiscal year coming up, the engineer’s office was busy with preparations to close out the fiscal year records, perform inventory tasks, and keep up with monitoring progress on ongoing construction items.
Fantz outlined the status and progress being made on county road W14. He explained that a quarry was being opened up near Wadena. The opening of several quarries in the county allows rock to be transported more efficiently to work sites around the county. He said that this saves both time and money for the county in the long run.
The other major item that Fantz discussed was that construction on the new maintenance shop on the south end of West Union would get underway in July. It was noted that during the course of the construction some delays might be encountered in the progress of the project due to backlogs from supplies for required building material items. These delays are attributable to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The board discussed and approved a Solutions Contract for support and technology services for the FY2022 fiscal year. This contracted work provides for the maintenance of county information technology hardware used in county agencies.
Economic Development Coordinator Mallory Hanson delivered a report on a survey that was conducted among the Memorial Day Float group campers at the Gouldsburg County Park near Hawkeye. The group was conducting a 4-5 day 50th anniversary outing. Responses were obtained from approximately 50 of the 75 campers.
The survey determined that the group spent approximately $5,300 during their stay at the park.
“It is important to note that visitors for this trip brought a majority of their food and supplies with them, therefore, we estimate the total dollars spent could be much higher if not for a well planned trip,” said Hanson in a follow up email.
Hanson said that in the future more surveys such as this one will be utilized. Such surveys help the Economic Development office to tailor policies that will support tourism in the Fayette County area.
In the same email response, Hanson concluded by emphasizing the fact that these campers learned about the existence of the park facilities by word of mouth. This fact points to the need for local retailers who have direct contact with the public to receive hospitality training. Such training could prove very helpful in promoting recreational assets in the county.
A request was presented by a representative from the Oelwein Grace United Methodist Church to have the taxes abated on the recently cleared plot of land which the church owns. The subject property is located to the east of the church. The city of Oelwein recently demolished a condemned private residential structure on the land.
The church intends to use the now vacant land to expand its parking capacity and also landscape the remainder of the property – creating a “green space.”
County resident Alice Miller presented a request for the county’s help in the matter of providing better access to a piece of property known as the McAlvary cemetery off of Hwy 51 south of Wadena. The land contains a pioneer cemetery that was first utilized prior to Iowa’s becoming a state.
Fantz remained present for this request by Miller. As the engineer he was able to outline some possible courses of action that could be pursued to obtain the requested access road.
A representative from the Union United Methodist Church in Westgate presented a request to the board for assistance in needed repairs to the Union Cemetery. A request to have the levy raised for this purpose was proposed.
Upon further inquiry by Tellin it was ascertained that since the cemetery belonged to the church. The county could not provide any relief for the needed repair of grave markers in the cemetery.
The members of the board did ask that the Oelwein Daily Register publish that anyone desiring to make a donation towards this project should contact the church directly.
The next scheduled Board of Supervisors meeting is scheduled to take place at 9 a.m. on June 21.