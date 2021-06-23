WEST UNION — Supervisors are rethinking a proposed $200 cap on what Fayette County would pay to transport dead bodies.
A new policy was scheduled for a vote at Monday’s regular meeting of the County Board, but supervisors decided to take some more time to study the issue after the county medical examiner and a funeral director raised objections.
That study includes reviewing a new state law signed by Gov. Kim Reynolds on March 22. It calls for counties to reimburse funeral directors for all costs associated with transportation of bodies to and from an autopsy facility. Counties are also to used a standard mileage rate listed by the Internal Revenue Service.
The Board of Supervisors was responding to increases over the past few years in county medical examiner expenses, Board of Supervisors Vice Chairwoman Janell Bradley said.
“To be fair, I don’t think this issue is entirely unique to Fayette County,” she told the Daily Register. “Obviously Black Hawk County has concerns in that they instituted a policy, and Bremer County has also had to amend and increase their (medical examiner) budget in each of the last several years. I believe part of the problem stems from all autopsies needing to be done at Ankeny and the travel/time distance.”
At Monday’s meeting, Board Chairwoman Jeanine Tellin presented copies of the draft policy to funeral director Paul Schmitz and Fayette County Medical Examiner Dr. Anthony Leo, who attended the meeting, but not to working media in the room. She also read the policy aloud.
The proposal stated that the county will pay “a maximum of $200 for the retrieval of a body sent to the Iowa Medical Examiner for autopsy ... “
It also stated, “There will be no extra mileage fees, vehicle fees or special fees paid for extra services by the agent providing the retrieval.”
“That is not anywhere adequate for the amount of effort funeral homes put into place,” said Schmitz, who owns Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Homes in Oelwein, Maynard and Arlington.
Autopsies are conducted at the Office of the State Medical Examiner in Ankeny. Schmitz said the round-trip there is roughly five hours. On top of that, there is the time spent retrieving bodies, which comes with various challenges depending on the manner of death.
There are also vehicle and equipment costs — such as body bags, Schmitz said. On top of that licensed personnel are always being on call.
Schmitz later asked the supervisors what they thought would be an adequate hourly wage for a funeral director?
Leo and Schmitz described the death scenes the’ve dealt with at traffic crashes and other situations. Supervisors balked at hearing the details.
“You can stop that and still make your point,” Tellin said.
The supervisors have to look out for the taxpayers, Tellin said, adding that they are just looking for ways to curb some of the costs, and referred to Black Hawk County policy. Later she said she didn’t know about other counties’ policies.
Leo said urban Black Hawk and rural Fayette Counties are not comparable situations. He also noted that ambulance crews are engaged in body retrieval in Black Hawk County.
Schmitz said not all ambulance services are certified for the task, however.
Leo called the cap proposal gamesmanship on part of the supervisors and said county funeral directors deserve better.
“They need to be reimbursed for professional service,” Leo said. “Removing a dead individual and transporting them with respect and dignity to autopsy if necessary — you’re going to have no one doing this and there will be more than taxpayers asking about that. There will be voters asking about that.”
“Don’t try to intimidate me with voters ...” Tellin said.
“I’m not trying to intimidate you, I’m trying to get you to see the facts,” Leo said as Tellin continued to speak.
Nursing home deaths are rarely sent for autopsy, Leo said, responding to an assertion from Bradley about what’s normal in medical examiner cases. He then described traumatic cases that are “the norm.”
Bradley added that Fayette County’s medical examiner expenses are high compared to neighboring counties.
“We had a six county meeting and when we met with the supervisors of six other counties no one had a budget ... anywhere near as high as ours is,” she said.
Leo said: “In my case as the medical examiner, we follow the state law as far as what is to be done with autopsies. There’s no question that many people in certain jurisdictions are not following state law with this as to which cases need to go for autopsy.”
Rules for how autopsies are conducted have also changed over the years, he said.
“We used to have pathologists that would come to local funeral homes to do the autopsies, but now that is no longer possible because ... the federal government has indicated that those ... forensic autopsies have to be done in a certified morgue that hospitals don’t have anymore. They’ve made the regulations so high that we have really no choice but to send them to Ankeny. Once in a while I can get one done in Cedar Rapids.
“I’m cognizant of what it costs, but I’m more cognizant of the need to do things the right way.”
At the urging of Bradley, the supervisors took no action on the policy with the intention to do more research, such as into the new law and into the ambulance option.
Supervisor Marty Stansbrough was also present at Monday’s meeting.