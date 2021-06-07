WEST UNION — After noting that the finalized version of the agreement to provide dispatch services for the city of Oelwein had not been received, the Board of Supervisors voted to delay consideration for approval until next week’s regularly scheduled meeting.
The next board meeting is scheduled for 9 a.m., Monday June 14, in the Fayette County Courthouse.
At Monday’s meeting, the Board of Supervisors also went into closed sessions to conduct employee evaluations for County Engineer Joel Fantz, Planning and Zoning administrator Catherine Miller, and custodian Tim Cummings.
In other action, the supervisors:
— Approved construction agreements with Sumner, Buchannan County, and Bremer County on V62.
— Approved plans and specs for soil stabilization and Otta Seal overlay of 10th Street and Outer Road.
— Approved a subdivision ordinance waiver for a property near T Ave., Maynard. The affected parcel is No. 1325300006 in Fremont Township.
— Approved a subdivision ordinance waiver for a property near Dogwood Road, Elgin. The affected parcel is No. 0833100008 in Pleasant Valley Township.
— Approved an amended and restated 28E agreement for County Social Services Region.
— Approved an American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds agreement.
— Approved a Financial Assistance Agreement with Northeast Iowa Resource Conservation and Development (RC & D) for the ARPA funds for Fayette County.
— Conducted the first reading of an ordinance re-adopting the existing county code for Fayette County and scheduled a second reading for 10 a.m. June 14.
— Approved of tax abatements requested by the city of Oelwein.
— Approved the Tax Sale Certificate 2018-00070 to the city of Oelwein, with the understanding that all outstanding property taxes and city special assessments on the parcel will be abated upon the issuance of a deed to the city of Oelwein.
— Approved the Response Technologies Centurion Armor Product Protection and Technical support plan.