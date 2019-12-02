WEST UNION — The Fayette County Board of Supervisors on Monday rejected the bids to replace the 240th Street bridge just north of West Union. All the bids came in higher than expected.
The County Engineer’s office has already started redesigning the project.
Supervisors Janell Bradley and Marty Stanbrough met in regular session Monday at the Fayette County Courthouse. Supervisor Jeanine Tellin was absent.
In other action, the supervisors approved Sunday Sales Privilege for Oran Tap & Café effective Jan. 1, and green-lighted getting bids on adding LED lighting to a new trail bridge in Elgin.
The supervisors also agreed to add to next week’s agenda appointing Americans with Disabilities Act coordinators so the county is in compliance as the recipient of federal funding with federal rules. The coordinators assess how well the county is complying with the ADA law.
Regarding the 240th Street bridge, County Engineer Joel Fantz recommended that the supervisors reject all bids made for the replacement project because the cost of the lowest bid at $597,151 exceeded expectations by 8.3%. The factor most responsible was the structural concrete, which was 31% more than expected, he said.
Rejecting all bids is unusual, Fantz said. This is only the second time he’s been involved with such a move, the previous time was in a different county.
“It just came in too high,” Fantz told the supervisors when he recommended rejecting all bids.
Moving forward, the county will need the Iowa Department of Transportation to sign off on the bid rejections. Then the county can move forward by with a redesigned project that would install a culvert for the creek at the bottom of a new earthen road bed on top. That can be done at significant savings, Fantz said.
“It’s my belief that if we redesign it to a concrete culvert, we can save the taxpayers 150 to 250 thousand dollars.”
The planned 240th Street project, at a price of $597,151 for a 50-foot long bridge, would be pricer by the foot than the 172-foot bridge built over the summer to carry Acorn Road across the Volga River east of Wadena, which cost $936,529, according to county records.