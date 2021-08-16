WEST UNION — As city of Oelwein and Fayette County leaders talked on Monday about potential ways to pay for recommended upgrades to the county’s emergency communications system, they learned that a key tax base in the county is expected to shrink.
Commercial property valuation cumulatively could drop by more than 20% through the state’s equalization process, according to the county assessor’s office. Every two years the state reviews a county’s assessments to make certain they are equitable. No change was estimated in residential.
This news came as the Board of Supervisors met Monday with Oelwein City Administrator Dylan Mulfinger, who has been researching ways other cities and counties fund their dispatch centers. Oelwein has shuttered its dispatch center and the county is handling the service for the city.
Oelwein and Fayette County are not alone in making this type of change.
“There are changes in dispatch throughout the state right now,” Mulfinger said.
There is no consistency, however, among counties when it comes to funding emergency dispatch, he said.
“I would have liked to see more consistency so it would help us in our process,” Mulfinger said. “But I think the one you can see says when they put down a countywide levy and you see that it’s fairly consistent going forward.”
Mulfinger continues to research what role emergency management levies are playing elsewhere or can play.
Another possible funding source is the county’s local option sales tax that has been used for rural property tax relief and is up for renewal by the voters this fall.
Up against a deadline Monday, the supervisors approved ballot language for reauthorizing the 1-cent sales tax on rural businesses that left the door open for part of it going toward the $7.6 million communications system upgrade recommended by the Fayette County 911 Board.
The supervisors voted 3-0 to dedicate 25% of the revenue to “property tax relief” and the rest to “essential and/or elective county expenditures allowed by the state of Iowa.”
Supervisor Janell Bradley proposed the language.
“I decided it was a compromise to dedicate the 25% for the property tax relief ... and the rest could end up also being property tax relief if we find other ways to fund these other projects,” she said. “Right now I’m just not seeing how that’s going to happen.”
The supervisors have reached out to six counties they meet with occasionally to talk about how they are handling communications funding, Bradley said.
The supervisors also have been seeking information from the 911 Board, particularly about the total it takes in from a dedicated surcharge and how much it can contribute to the upgrade project. Supervisor Marty Stanbrough, liaison to the board, said he needed to talk with a representative again so he could provide those answers.
As the county faces the prospect of raising taxes, Board Chair Jeanine Tellin questions aspects of the upgrade plan, specifically buying radio equipment with limited service life for emergency responders throughout the county.
“If valuations go down, we’re going to have to increase the levies, it’s just a given, because we’re going have to make up that revenue some way,” she said. “Not going to be pretty. We’re going to have a lot of upset taxpayers. Why don’t they just use cell phones as opposed to the mobiles out there?”
Bradley and Tellin talked about the need for the county, its communities and emergency services all contributing to the cost.