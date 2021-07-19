WEST UNION — The Fayette County Board of Supervisors is looking to sell a century-old building and the county farm property it sits on to the mental health services non-profit that is headquartered there.
At their regular meeting on Monday, supervisors and Inspiring Lives representatives discussed moving forward with talks. There was some confusion about what a potential sale would include.
Inspiring Lives, formerly known as Prairie View Residential Care, has been a long-term occupant of the three-story brick building on less than four-acres of the county farm that is between West Union and Fayette.
“People with mental illnesses come there for treatment and help moving along into becoming independent,” Inspiring Lives Board President Ruth Lau told the Daily Register after the meeting.
State mandates over the years have decentralized the residential services offered by the non-profit and caused the expansion of its service area to multiple counties. It owns houses in various counties to provide residential care services, reducing that use at the county farm building, according to Supervisor Janell Bradley, who is a liaison to Inspiring Lives only because they operate in a county-owned building.
Partially because of that expanded service area, supervisors are interested in selling the property to Inspiring Lives.
“They are no longer just a Fayette (County) entity, they’ve gone beyond that,” Bradley said.
The county farm has more than 400 acres of agricultural land, which the county leases to farmers. That raises money for the county general fund. The building, however, is symbolically leased for $1 to Inspiring Lives, which has invested millions of dollars over the years in the building, according to Monday’s discussion.
“They have paid those costs,” Bradley said. “When they remodeled out there they had their custodians, their amazing staff did that work. We realize that.”
The county asked the Inspiring Lives board if they would be interested in taking ownership of the building and the land it is on, Bradley said.
“We basically asked them, ‘At this point we’re willing to let you keep that building, take that building,’ but we thought that there was some value — they’re taking on land that has value and they get the lagoon that we built.”
Inspiring Lives Chief Executive Officer Laura Peyton also attended the meeting.
BOARD OF HEALTH LEGAL ISSUE
The supervisors voted 3-0 on Monday to hire attorney Carl Salmon for legal advice on a Board of Health issue. Supervisors declined to elaborate on the issue.
“We can’t say,” said Board Chair Jeanine Tellin.
IN OTHER ACTION
The supervisors:
• voted 3-0 to ask rural voters in the county to extend the local option sales tax. It’s currently being used for property tax relief. Supervisors discussed designating some of the revenue for towers for county dispatch services.
• voted 3-0 to approve a 12-month Class C liquor license for Rustic Chick, LLC.
• voted 3-0 to contract for services from RC&D for administrative assistance regarding American Rescue Plan funding.