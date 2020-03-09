The Buchanan County Board of Supervisors voted 2-1 Monday to approve the "preliminary plat" of the Dollar General project, across from the ethanol plant, at Fairbank.
It was reported the Planning Zoning Commission voted 4-2 in favor. Zoning Administrator Matt Even said the "no" votes were based on the high crop suitability rating and that they didn’t want to take prime agricultural land out of production.
Supervisor Clayton Orht cast the dissenting vote.
Even says the next step is for the Dollar General folks to provide a "final plat" for the Zoning Commission, which will then go to the Board of Supervisors.