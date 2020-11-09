No discrepancies were found when Fayette County Supervisors met for the election canvass Monday afternoon in their meeting room at the courthouse. Fayette County Auditor Lori Moellers went through the entire list of candidates and votes recorded from throughout the county’s 14 polling locations on election day.
In Fayette County, the unofficial reports of winners from Tuesday night remained unchanged after the canvass in the federal, state and county offices. Winners were Donald Trump/Mike Pence-R for president/vice president, Joni Ernst-R for U.S. senator, and Ashley Hinson-R for U.S. representative in Dist. 1. In state offices, Mike Klimesh-R for state senator in Dist. 28, and Michael Bergan-R, state representative for Dist. 55.
Janell Bradley-R, defeated Jon Bushaw, Independent for Fayette County Supervisor, Lori Moellers-R ran unopposed for auditor and Marty Fisher-R, unopposed for sheriff, with both retaining their positions for another term.
For County Agricultural Extension Council to fill vacancies, voters were to select two, Scot Michelson who was on the ballot, and a write-in of choice. Write-in candidate James Grimm was drawn the winner from among three candidates who tied in write-in votes. Tim O’Brien and Justin Schott were the other two in the three-way tie.
In township trustees, Jason Decker was drawn the winner as Fremont Township Trustee, from a tie of write-in votes with Tom Buhr. Tim Rau will serve as Scott Township Trustee. Paul Spies, Sr., was drawn the winner as Union Township Trustee, from a tie of write-in votes with Richard Jensen. Jack Frey garnered the most write-in votes for Westfield Township Trustee.
All judicial candidates retained their seats. The public measure on holding a convention to revise the Constitution and propose amendments to the same was voted down.
Auditor Lori Moellers read off each write-in candidate for each position in which there were write-ins cast. In some instances, there were only a couple of write-ins, but in other races there were more than 230 extra names, and Moellers read off each write-in as it was written on the ballot.
Some of the write-in names were genuine, while others appeared to be attempts at humor or just lack of interest, casting votes for Mickey Mouse and Easter Bunny, among other characters.
“It’s a lot of work to put all of this information together. I don’t think people realize the amount of work that is involved,” Moellers said. She said it’s not a large percentage of voters that write-in unbelievable candidates, but rather just one or two, but they may write-in the entire ballot that way, so with every position on the ballot, there is one of these types. While it may seem like a total waste of time, it is all part of the auditor’s job.
“It is what it is,” Moellers said. She has sent the certified canvass results on to the state auditor’s office, but persons should not expect to see every write-in candidate’s name posted on the state website. Only those with a certain percentage of votes are listed. The final totals for Fayette County and across the state will be available to read by afternoon on Tuesday at www.sos.iowa.gov/elections.