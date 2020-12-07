WEST UNION -- Fayette County has tightened its rules for its employees regarding face coverings to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
The Board of Supervisors on Monday approved a policy update mandating that county employees to use face coverings in county buildings and on county property when it's not possible to keep 6 feet of distance from others. The policy includes medical, occupational and religious exceptions.
As of Monday at 10 a.m., Fayette County has seen 1,133 confirmed COVID-19 cases since March and 12 deaths, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health. The county's positivity rate in the last seven days in 11%, which is below the statewide rate of 13.4%.
The updated policy, which was approved by a 3-0 vote, requires employees to wear a mask or face shield that covers the mouth and nose. The covering can be purchased or homemade.
A cloth face mask must have multiple layers of fabric and fit snugly to an employee's face.
The supervisors are requiring that during work hours, and upon entering the buildings owned by Fayette County, that employees wear a face covering "when one cannot stay 6 feet apart from others and "when meeting face to face with each other or the public," says the resolution approved Monday.
They also must wear face coverings when outside on Fayette County property and are "unable to maintain 6 feet distance from others.
Masks are also required "whether indoors or outdoors on Fayette County owned property when in small group settings, when in a Fayette County-owned vehicle where one cannot stay 6 feet apart from other unless exclusion criteria apply.
The exceptions include medical situations such as being on oxygen therapy or incapacitated.
Another exception is for employees "engaged in a public safety role such as law enforcement, firefighter or emergency medical personnel.
Employees are also excepted if they are doing work that "would require temporary removal of the face covering."
An employee "for whom a face covering would violate a sincerely held religious belief and who seeks an accommodation from the face covering mandate" can also be exempted. They must submit their requests for exemption to the county's confidential FMLA coordinator, Stacy McCune.
