WEST UNION — The Fayette County Board of Supervisors on Monday approved putting the question of continuing the 1-cent Local Option Sales Tax to voters in the Nov. 2 election this year, but they did not decide on what the funds collected by the tax would be used for.
The tax on the unincorporated areas of Fayette County is currently used for property tax relief and has brought in around $700,000 for the last few years.
At the regular Board meeting Monday, July 26, Supervisor Janell Bradley suggested that the tax could be used to help pay for new 911-Emergency broadcasting towers.
According to Supervisor Marty Stanbrough, who serves on the 911 Board, seven towers need to be added to the system because of radio updates.
The cost of the new towers has been estimated to cost $7.2 million, and there is currently a construction company that has bid on the project, but, according to Stanbrough, the bid expires in 30 days.
It was pointed out that 911 funds can be used for the project but won’t cover the entire cost.
The Board agreed to wait before making a decision about the tax designation.
Fayette County Economic Development and Tourism Director Mallory Hanson was at the meeting, representing a seven-county regional group. She made a request from the county for a $20,000 donation to help pay for a new guidebook and for a new website.
“This is something we are asking all of the counties involved for,” Hanson told the Board, explaining that each county currently contributes $1,000 each.
She suggested that American Rescue Plan funds could be used for the updates and publication. If all seven counties contribute, a total of $140,000 would be available.
The other counties that are a part of the group include Howard, Winneshiek, Allamakee, Clayton, Buchanan and Chickasaw.
The guide book, published through the Northeast Iowa Tourism Association, includes information on where to find natural areas to explore, water and land trails, attractions and entertainment, dining, camping and more.
The Board said they would consider it and get back with her.
No more information was shared on a legal matter concerning the Board of Health. When Stanbrough was asked if he could comment, he said he couldn’t.
Last week, other Board members said they couldn’t comment either, because of it concerning a legal matter.
The Board agreed to concur with Iowa DNR if they approve a construction agreement for the paving, shoulder widening, and culvert replacement on the part of Ivy Road that runs through the Echo Valley Recreation Area.
The portion of the road is about three miles long and the county and DNR have joint jurisdiction of the road and have both paid half of whatever costs were incurred to upkeep the road in the past, which would be continued in this case.
The county will act on the construction agreement once the DNR approves it.
The completion date is set for 2023.