The Fayette County Board of Supervisors will meet at 9 a.m. Monday, June 29 in the Courthouse boardroom.
At 9:15 a.m., Assessor Vicky Halstead is scheduled to update the board.
At 10:30 a.m. Sheriff Marty Fisher and E911 official Brenda VandeVoorde will discuss a radio system.
Awarding a box beam bridge construction project on Q Avenue to Brennan Construction for $179,894, will be considered during the Secondary Roads update, no time given.
Reviewing bids on electric water heaters for the courthouse is scheduled with possible approval, as is approving an appointment to the Veterans Affairs Commission, unspecified.
The supervisors' office phone is 563-422-3538.