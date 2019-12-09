WEST UNION — Fayette County is working toward implementing rules for wind turbines. A draft ordinance is on the agenda for today’s Zoning Board of Adjustment, which begins at 1:30 p.m. in the courthouse’s first floor assembly room.
The draft is the product of a Wind and Solar Energy Committee formed by the Board of Supervisors to take up the issue, and it defines a permitting process for the county that addresses turbine location, design, materials, construction, deconstruction, operations and various impacts, such as those on neighbors and the environment.
In the section explaining the draft ordinance’s purpose, the authors wrote that it intends to “promote the health, safety, comfort and general welfare of residents while facilitating economic opportunities and promoting increased energy production from renewable energy sources.”
The Zoning Board of
Adjustment is tasked with making a recommendation regarding the ordinance to the Board of Supervisors, which will then consider passage.
Examples in the draft include, but are not limited to, these requirements:
• Turbines may only be constructed in agricultural, general commercial, light industrial and heavy industrial zoning districts.
• A special use permit would need to be approved by the Zoning Board of Adjustment, the County Planning and Zoning Commission and the Board of Supervisors.
• “All reasonable efforts will be made to locate wind facilities, including access roads, cable and turbines adjacent to ... or on property lines or fence lines.”
• A noise map and acoustical analysis must be prepared by a “qualified independent third party as approved by the Board of Supervisors.”
• Wind facilities must have a decommissioning plan.
• “No television, radio or other communication antennas may be affixed or otherwise made part of any turbine.”
• “All buildings and related structures shall use materials, colors, textures, screening and landscaping that will blend with the natural setting and existing environment.”
• Turbines each must be 1,500 feet or three times its total high, whichever is greater, away from a human-occupied building.
• Turbines must be 1.1 times their height away from other structures, property lines, and public right of ways.
• The minimum distance from the groud of any part of the rotor or blade system is 75 feet.
The draft ordinance also regulates noise and vibration, “shadow flicker,” and interference with “electromagnetic communications such as radio, telephone, computers, communication devices, television, broad band service, precision agriculture equipment satellite farming or side specific crop management systems.
The ordinance put a time limit on how long a turbine can be idle.
“Any wind energy turbine or facility that does not produce energy for a continuous period of 12 months shall be considered abandoned and shall be removed,” the draft says.