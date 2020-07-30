The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 are edging up in Northeast Iowa. As of Thursday at 10 a.m., Bremer County’s total since March has climbed to 175, up nine since Sunday.
Also since Sunday, Buchanan County’s total jumped by seven cases to 99, Clayton County’s rose by five to 87, Fayette County’s increased by four to 75, and Winneshiek County’s is up two to 74.
The total number of people recovered in each county since March is 88 in Bremer, 63 in Clayton, 54 in Winneshiek, 53 in Buchanan and 40 in Fayette.
Statewide, the total of confirmed cases is 44,039, up nearly 1,300 since Sunday. The state death toll is 857.
Polk County is the hardest hit, with 9,355. The next highest totals are in Woodbury County with 3,608 and Black Hawk County with 2,927.