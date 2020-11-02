FAIRBANK — The Wapsie Valley volleyball team’s run at a State title has been upended by COVID-19. Superintendent Dave Larson confirmed the end of the Warriors' season on Monday morning.
”This group of student athletes qualified for their second straight state tournament appearance,” he said in an emailed statement. “This team was on high gear and dominating opponents during regional competition. Their season was cut short due to a positive COVID-19 case, but this situation should not diminish the outstanding accomplishments of this team.”
The Warriors defeated Saint Ansgar in three sets on Wednesday, Oct. 28, in Nashua to win the Class 1A Region 6 Championship.
Wapsie Valley (20-7) was scheduled to play Burlington Notre Dame (17-5) on Tuesday, Nov. 3., in the first round of State Tournament play.