Oelwein football got a scare just as their season was getting started. About an hour before kickoff, they called off their Aug. 21 intra-squad scrimmage because of a possible COVID-19 infection.
The scrimmage is an annual tradition when spectators are asked to donate bottles of sports drinks to the team for the season. By Monday, head coach Bob Lape was asking for a different donation to the team.
“I am looking for volunteers that have a talent for sewing,” he said. “We need to attach some Velcro stripes to gaiters that will go on the inside of the face masks for the football team.”
COVID-19 mitigation efforts were more dramatic in the fall football and volleyball seasons than was seen in the summer sports. Balls and equipment were still sanitized and social distancing was urged as much as possible. However, masks began to make appearances on the field and volleyball courts.
The purple cloth face coverings for Oelwein football were in place for every team member by their first game that Friday — a 30-16 road win over Union Community.
The masks were unique. None of the teams Oelwein played wore anything like them.
The results are hard to quantify, but the Huskies played all seven games of their regular season plus two playoff games. That was not the case for all area teams. Independence, for example, canceled two games because of COVID-19, including their Homecoming.
On Tuesday, Oct. 13, West Central volleyball players began wearing masks during competition. It was also the day they clinched a share of the Upper Iowa Conference regular season title.
Tuesday’s game was the first that West Central players wore masks during play.
“There’s a new rule that came out saying even if one person on your team gets COVID but they’re masking it doesn’t affect the whole team, so we’re taking a precaution,” said West Central head coach Abby DeGroot. “So going into postseason, if somebody gets sick it doesn’t take out our whole team .... So if I can do anything to prevent it to keep us playing, I’m going to do it.”
Like Oelwein football, the decision made the Blue Devils unique among their competitors, and at least one other volleyball team got stung by a COVID-19 diagnosis.
Wapsie Valley volleyball won their region title on Wednesday, Oct. 28, but then pulled out of their Class 1A State quarterfinal scheduled for Friday, Oct. 30, because a student had tested positive for COVID-19.
Below is a timeline of events for the fall season for Oelwein, West Central, Wapsie Valley, Starmont, Sumner-Fredericksburg and North Fayette Valley:
Sept. 4
North Fayette Valley football has its best offensive game, defeating Sumner-Fredericksburg 35-7. The TigerHawks finished with a 2-6 record.
Sept. 5
North Fayette Valley volleyball opens the season with a 2-0 tournament match win over Meskwaki Settlement. The TigerHawks would go on to finish with a 5-14 season record.
Sept. 11
Starmont football gets its lone win of the season, downing Postville 16-0. The Stars finished with a record of 1-7.
Sept. 12
Oelwein volleyball wins their first two matches of the season, defeating Edgewood-Colesburg, which was ranked ninth in Class 1A and Saydel. The Huskies finished the season with a 5-31 record.
Sept. 25
West Central football scores a season-high 48 points at their Homecoming game. Unfortunately, Central Elkader had 56. The Blue Devils finished the season 0-7.
Oct. 8
Sumner-Fredericksburg volleyball wins the Class 2A Region 7 championship with a 3-0 match win over Hudson. Dike-New Hartford knocks the Cougars out of the State playoffs with a 3-0 win on Nov. 3. The Cougars finish the season with a 27-8 record.
Oct. 9
Sumner-Fredericksburg football wins its second consecutive game. The Cougars take down Jesup 22-18. S-F would go on to finish with a 3-5 record.
OCT. 15
West Central volleyball clinches the Upper Iowa Conference title with a 3-0 match win over Clayton Ridge. The Blue Devils fall 1-3 four days later to Don Bosco in the Class 1A Region 6 first round game, finishing with a 10-3 season record.
Oct. 16
Oelwein football wins its Class 2A first round playoff game against South Tama, 42-28. Solon would end the Huskies’ season the next week, winning 41-12 in the second round. Oelwein finished the season with a 3-6 record.
Oct. 21
Starmont Volleyball wins the Class 2A Region 6 quarterfinal 3-1 over Maquoketa Valley. The Stars would fall in the semifinal to Denver, 0-3, finishing with a season record of 19-13.
Oct. 30
Wapsie Valley football wins its first-round playoff game at home, 15-8, over Lisbon. Regina Catholic would defeat the Warriors 32-27 the next week on the road, ending Wapsie’s season with a 9-2 record.
Pick up Saturday’s Oelwein Daily Register for conclusion of the 2020 Sports Year in Review.