Northeast Iowa experienced an increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations over the Labor Day weekend, according to tracking by the Iowa Department of Public Health.
From Sunday to Monday, the number of patients hospitalized in the 14-county area designated by the state as Regional Medical Coordination Center District 6 rose by 12 from 67 to 74, with the number of people in intensive care rising from 16 to 18. The district includes Allamakee, Benton, Black Hawk, Bremer, Buchanan, Clayton, Delaware, Dubuque, Fayette, Grundy, Howard, Jones, Linn and Winneshiek.
The district still had about 60% of inpatient beds available on Monday with 130 intensive care unit beds available.
Four patients were on ventilators as of Monday and there were 176 left available in the district.
The daily total of people hospitalized because of COVID-19 in the district had peaked at 98 on April 24, before falling to eight by June 29. That total has been mostly increasing since then. It has remained above 50 since Aug. 10.
County level statistics are not available from the state's COVID-19 tracking website.
The cumulative total of confirmed COVID-19 also is rising in northeast Iowa counties. Fayette has added 15 cases Since Sept. 1 and reached 162 as of Tuesday morning, with 92 recoveries and one death, according to the state data available Tuesday morning.
Of counties adjacent to Fayette, Black Hawk has the highest confirmed case total at 4,043 with 3,112 recoveries and one death.
Bremer at 389 cases, 226 recoveries, and seven deaths.
Delaware at 262 cases, 219 recoveries and three deaths
Winneshiek at 246 cases, 127 recoveries and four deaths.
Allamakee at 197 cases, 153 recoveries and five deaths.
Clayton is at 194 cases, 164 recoveries and three deaths.
Buchanan at 192 cases, 133 recoveries and one death.
Chickasaw at 151 cases, 83 recoveries and no deaths.