COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Fayette County and Northeast Iowa, according to the latest statistics released by the Iowa Department of Public Health on Wednesday.
In the seven days leading up to Tuesday, 25 Fayette County tests returned positive results, mirroring a rate not seen since February.
The frequency of positive tests began increasing in Fayette County the week of July 23. In the last two weeks of the month, 20 positive tests were reported. In the first week and a half of August, 41 more positives have come in.
“According to the CDC, Fayette County COVID-19 transmission rate is high,” said registered nurse Jessica Wegner, Fayette County Public Health coordinator. “We continue to see increased Delta variant cases, especially among the unvaccinated.
“Delta is more than twice as contagious as previous strains, so it’s more important than ever to get vaccinated to protect you and your family from severe disease, hospitalization, and death. We continue to encourage everyone who is eligible to receive the COVID vaccination from their local provider or pharmacy.”
Buchanan County’s numbers are also spiking, with 52 positives from Aug. 1 to Aug. 10.
At 44.8%, Fayette County’s vaccination rate is below the state rate of 48%.
Winneshiek County’s vaccination rate is at 52.1%, followed by Bremer (49.5%) Black Hawk (48.4%), Chickasaw (44.5), Buchanan (43.7%), Clayton (40%) and Allamakee (39.6%).
Statewide, the COVID-19 death toll has reached 6,210 since the pandemic’s beginning last year. Confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Fayette County remain at 43. Black Hawk County has seen 316, followed by Bremer (63), Clayton (58), Allamakee (52), Delaware (43), Winneshiek (37), Buchanan (35) and Chickasaw (17).
MercyOne, which operates Oelwein’s hospital, announced earlier this week that vaccinations will be required of all colleagues and medical staff. Individuals with strongly held religious beliefs or medical reasons can apply for an exemption, however.
Public schools are getting ready to open later this month. Mitigation plans to prevent the spread of the virus, however, can’t include mask mandates. Local governments and school districts are banned from enacting mask mandates under a law signed in May by Gov. Kim Reynolds, who can impose statewide restrictions through proclamation.
Upper Iowa University is scheduled to resume in-person classes Monday, Aug. 30. While the university urges students, staff and faculty to get vaccinated, it is not required. Masks are also optional.