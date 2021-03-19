During the tenth week of the legislative session, the Senate debated several bills to remove barriers to work, reward work and investment, and create a tax and regulatory environment conducive to creating new career opportunities in Iowa.
Senate File 487 passed the Senate on Wednesday. Iowa has one of the highest number of professions requiring a license in the country. Nearly 33 percent of our workforce requires some form of license to earn a living, while, nationally that number is only 1 in 4. Excessive licensing requirements hamper Iowa’s economic growth, restrain the ability to promote entrepreneurship, and impede a competitive job market. Laws similar to this have been adopted in at least 14 states and it gives Iowa the opportunity to eliminate redundancies, improve efficiencies, and allow for better understanding of the burdens state government puts on various professions.
Senate File 361 updates the Iowa code requirement for delivery of drug testing results and written policies by private sector employers to include delivery in person or by electronic notification, in addition to certified mail. It also shifts the burden of proof to the employee, under the preponderance of evidence standard, that a failed drug test was not accurate and directly caused damages in order to seek affirmative relief. The point of this bill is to rightly require the accuser to prove their case rather than require the employer to prove their innocence. Senate File 361 passed 30-17.
On Wednesday, the Senate unanimously passed SF 576 which phases out the inheritance tax over three years and eliminates revenue triggers holding back the implementation of the next round of tax cuts.
Iowa has some of the highest top tax rates in the country. In 2018, the Legislature passed significant tax reform. However, much of the tax relief was subject to revenue triggers that must be met before lower rates are enacted. These revenue triggers were utilized to protect Iowa’s budget from unpredictable revenue levels and to ensure the state’s continued financial stability.
Thanks to conservative budgeting practices, Iowa’s reserve accounts are full, and the state ended the most recent fiscal year with a surplus over $300 million despite the pandemic. SF 576 eliminates the revenue triggers and replaces it with a set date of Jan. 1, 2023. Removing these revenue triggers would enable Iowa to lower its top tax rate from 8.53 percent to 6.5 percent, reduce the number of income tax brackets from nine to four, and eliminate the ability to deduct individual income taxes paid to the federal government.
Most small businesses pay the individual tax rate and are responsible for the creation of most new jobs in Iowa. Lower rates and the certainty of the effective date of those rates provides job creators an incentive to grow and create more opportunities for Iowans. It is a long-term pro-growth strategy to expand career opportunities and help Iowans keep more of their hard-earned money.
SF 576 also phases out the inheritance tax over a three-year period, ending it by January 1, 2024. Years ago, the inheritance tax was eliminated in Iowa on estates being passed lineally, for example from parent to child. However, the tax remained for other inheritance such as uncle to niece. Iowa is only one of six states to still have an inheritance tax. Iowans pay taxes on their income, their property, and nearly everything they buy. Then, after a lifetime of paying taxes, the government arrives and demands yet another chunk from Iowans. A lifetime of paying taxes is enough.
There was some discussion in the Senate around a portion of the recently passed American Recovery Plan prohibiting states from cutting taxes between 2021 and 2024. This language appears to be unconstitutional on its face. The Senate will continue to advocate for lower taxes in Iowa. This bill is a priority for me as we work to get Iowa’s tax rate lower. The bill now moves to the House for their approval.
This week, the Senate debated what has been known as the ‘Big Tech Censorship’ bill, Senate File 580.
Technology and social media dominate much of our lives, and big tech companies determine what information is available to Iowans online. Not only do they determine what kind of content users see, but also the priority of the information. The censorship of certain viewpoints has been a growing concern in America, but it has dramatically increased in frequency and scope over the last year.
Billions of people head to Facebook, Twitter and other social media platforms to voice their thoughts, opinions, and ideas. When they are censored by big tech companies, we start losing one of our most important and vital freedoms given to us by the United States Constitution – the freedom of speech. Social media is the public square of the 21st century, and social media users have the right to voice their thoughts and opinions.
This bill requires social networking websites like Twitter or Facebook to respect the free speech rights of Iowans, protected by both the United States and Iowa Constitutions, and not censor their constitutionally protected speech. If they do not respect the fundamental rights of Iowans, they will lose their tax incentives, paid for by the very people they are censoring.
Additionally, Senate File 580 prevents taxpayer money from going to companies that remove an Iowan’s ability to download other social networking sites, purchase protected publications and material on a massive online marketplace, or allow Iowans to opt-out of post-promoting or shadow-banning algorithms. This bill does not prohibit these companies from operating in Iowa, it simply says if they choose to censor Iowans, they will not receive the generous subsidies and tax credits currently offered to them.
Because this issue is so important, 30 Senate Republicans sponsored the bill. SF 580 passed the Senate 30-17 and now goes to the House for their consideration.
To share your ideas with me please email me, or attend one of my forums.
Saturday, March 20:
Arlington Community Center at 9 a.m.
Saturday, April 10:
Wolfey’s Wapsie Outback in Quasqueton at 11 a.m. Welcome to stay afterwards for lunch at your own expense.