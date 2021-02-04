This was the third week of the legislative session, and while we remained busy with subcommittee and committee meetings, we also had some of the first floor debate of the year. Education has been an important topic for nearly every legislator because of the difficulties this last year has imposed. This week, the Senate took several steps to improving education in our state.
One of these bills was SF 160, requiring schools to offer a full-time, in-person instruction option for parents who select it for their students. This bill continues the waiver process if significant spikes of COVID-19 occur in the community or the school district is unable to adequately staff their classrooms.
SF 160 puts the decision on what is best for a student’s education in the hands of the parents. It does not take away the option for a student to continue online instruction if that is the route that works best for their family. Instead, it requires schools to offer that in-person option to families and allows the parents to decide what is best for their student’s education, success, and well-being. We are dedicated to ensuring Iowa students continue growing and developing the skills they need to succeed not just in school, but beyond.
Education funding has always been a priority for Senate Republicans. Last year alone, under the Republican controlled legislature, we approved nearly $100 million in new funding for K-12 schools. Even as the legislature reconvened in the middle of the pandemic, with an unknown economic impact, that $100 million in new funding was a sustainable promise we kept. Iowa schools can again expect a sustainable and reliable increase in funding for next year.
Governor Reynolds released SF 159 last week in an effort to do what all Iowans want, improve public education, increase student achievement, and prepare Iowa students to compete in the global economy. Giving students and parents a choice in education is one of the main themes of this legislation.
Iowa schools have a strong history of success. However, some schools are failing to provide an adequate educational experience. One measure of a failing school is when 1 out of 3 students does not graduate. SF 159 is narrowly tailored to provide children in failing schools a scholarship to attend a non-public school and ensure all Iowa students have the ability to open enroll to another school district. The vast majority of Iowa schools are performing well above the criteria established to define a failing school.
This bill does not create vouchers or change the traditional funding of our public schools. These scholarships would be available only to students in a total of thirty-four schools in nineteen school districts that are determined to be failing by a standard of either the state or federal government. The majority of these schools are in urban areas. Because this program focuses on federally recognized struggling districts, only 10,000 students are eligible, but data from other states suggests that only 2-5% of eligible students actually utilize the program. Historical data suggests that the Governor’s recommended appropriation of $3 million for this program will cover the estimated costs of the students who utilize it and that amount will NOT be subtracted from what the state provides in SSA (Supplemental State Aid). Parents should have the right to make choices for what is best for their child’s education and have the resources do so.
In some of these districts, students are not allowed to open enroll and to add another layer of frustration for Iowa parents, those failing schools have barely opened their doors for the last eleven months to even attempt to educate those students. Currently, there are five school districts that deny open enrollment to parents based on voluntary diversity plans, with three districts using socioeconomic status and two districts using English language learner status as their metrics for denying open enrollment. Open enrollment in Iowa should actually be open enrollment. Open enrollment is important because it allows educational choice for parents.
SF 159 also makes changes to the tuition and textbook tax credit program by allowing the credit to be used by home school families for curriculum, increasing the tax credit to 50% of the first $2,000 for the tuition and textbook of each dependent (previously 25% of the first $1,000), and making the tax credit refundable. It also allows an eligible educator to deduct certain expenses of elementary and secondary school teachers in computing net income for state tax purposes, not to exceed $500.
The common refrain from opponents of even a modest school choice proposal like this bill is money will be taken away from public schools. Over the last four years the Iowa Senate has allocated over $300 million in new funding for K-12 schools. Every promise made over the last four years has been kept because the amount of money promised has been reasonable and sustainable. This year, the Iowa Senate will again increase the amount of funding to K-12 schools and every Iowa parent can be confident in knowing the funding promised to their schools will be delivered just as it has been, even during a global pandemic. The only time money has been taken away from K-12 schools over the last 15 years is when Democrats overpromised on education funding and failed to keep that promise to the tune of nearly $400 million over the span of four years.
SF 159 has had a long journey. It started out in the Education committee as SSB 1065. It then moved through the Ways and Mean committee since it contains tax provisions. Its final stop before the Senate floor was through the Appropriations committee. The bill has now been sent to the House for their approval. A number of pieces of this bill will change as the legislative process moves forward, and I welcome input from my constituents on different aspects of the bill. However, I do believe it is immoral to tell parents of students in a failing school that they must continue to endure an educational system that isn’t helping their student, refuses to hold in-person classes, and prohibits them from an using an alternative public education option.
One of the other major bills debated this week was Senate Joint Resolution 7, a constitutional amendment guaranteeing the right to bear arms in our state. Iowa is one of only a handful of states without a guaranteed firearm rights in their state constitution. This bill would change that, saying, “The right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed. The sovereign state of Iowa affirms and recognizes this to be a fundamental individual right. Any and all restrictions of this right shall be subject to strict scrutiny.”
Opponents to the bill objected to the use of “strict scrutiny,” but it is one of the most crucial parts of the legislation. Constitutional rights are constitutional rights, guaranteed to us as individuals. Strict scrutiny would ensure any proposed infringements to this right would be reviewed under the highest standard of judicial review. I believe anything affecting your constitutional rights should be held to that same standard.
Constitutional amendments need to be passed by two General Assemblies before going to vote by the people of Iowa. This amendment was passed in the last General Assembly. If it passes both chambers this year, it is eligible for a vote by Iowans in 2022.