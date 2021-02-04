Weather Alert

...Snowing Moving Southeast Minnesota... .At 9 am, radar indicated snow falling across much of southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa, and parts of western Wisconsin. The snow will continue to spread across the entire area this morning. Snow covered and slippery roads were reported across southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa. The road conditions in western Wisconsin will become snow covered during the remainder of the morning. Winds will begin to increase this afternoon with gusts of 30 to 40 mph causing blowing and drifting snow. By late afternoon and during the evening, some areas could see pockets of whiteout conditions in Iowa and Minnesota. Blizzard conditions cannot be ruled out. The snow will diminish this evening but the higher winds will persist through midnight before diminishing. Travel could become dangerous in some areas later today into the overnight. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation becoming all snow. Snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of southwest Wisconsin, north central and northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota. * WHEN...Until midnight CST tonight. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&