Sen. Craig Johnson
This week was the eleventh week of the legislative session. Last Friday, the Revenue Estimating Conference, a panel that gives us the budget overlook, met. As a result of the pro-growth policies the Legislature has passed throughout the last several years, Iowa has seen growth even through these last several months, and is predicted to see even more growth in the coming year. This is great news as we work towards providing tax relief for Iowans and their families.
Senate Republicans released their Fiscal Year 2022 budget targets this week. The targets include a total budget of $7.999 billion, which is an increase of $195 million from the previous year. This amount represents 94 percent of available revenue and includes the elimination of the revenue triggers passed in the 2018 tax bill, the phasing out of the inheritance tax, and over $100 million in significant property tax relief. Tax relief remains a priority for the Senate as Iowa has both high income taxes and high property taxes, and those taxes hurt economic growth
The main areas of increase in the budget targets for FY 2022 are an $80 million increase in education funding, $98.1 million increase in health care funding, and $60 million increase for mental health services. Public safety funding also increased by $13 million, including an increase of almost $5 million for the Department of Public Safety and just over $4 million for the Department of Corrections. Broadband funding was not included in these totals, but a significant investment will be made in improving that service.
Over the last several years, the Legislature passed responsible, conservative budgets while continuing to fund priority areas, like education, health care, and public safety. This conservative budgeting has earned Iowa the ranking of the most fiscally sound, most resilient state in the nation in a July 2020 study by the Council of State Governments. The proposed budget continues that trend.
Senate Study Bill 1253, cuts property taxes by over $100 million for Iowans and allocates an additional $60 million in funding in the first and $125 million in the second year for mental health in Iowa. Homeowners have watched their valuations rise over the years, and more and more Iowans struggled with their mental health while dealing with challenges during the pandemic. This last year has shown us just how important it is to bring real relief and changes to both these systems. The Senate has been dedicated to providing tax relief for hard-working Iowans. This bill continues that goal, while also providing a more sustainable funding source for mental health services and controlling the growth of government.
The Senate advanced another bill aimed at protecting an important constitutional right. House File 756 eases restrictions for law-abiding gun owners in Iowa. This bill makes a number of changes to firearms laws in the state. HF 756 increases the amount of possible background checks. Current law requires either a permit to acquire or a permit to carry to purchase a weapon. Those cards are valid for five years, and an Iowan can purchase a weapon any time during that period without an update. HF 756 adds a national instant background check as a means of purchasing a weapon. The national instant background check process quickly identifies any change to the eligibility of someone to purchase a firearm, for example, criminal activity or a determination by a court of mental illness. Using a process that is updated with greater frequency will make the process better and reduces the barriers for law-abiding gun owners to exercise their Constitutional rights. This bill is now headed to the governor for her signature.
The Senate also passed HF 621, which establishes that the manufacture, distribution, or sale of firearms or ammunition by manufacturers, distributors, or dealers who are duly licensed is a lawful activity and not unreasonably dangerous. Ownership of firearms is an individual right guaranteed by the Bill of Rights and the manufacture and sale of firearms guarantees every American’s ability to exercise that right. Lawsuits against manufacturers because someone used one of their products to commit a crime is designed take away this individual right. When a criminal uses a firearm to commit a crime, the manufacturer of the firearm or ammunition should not be held liable. All normal legal remedies under tort law for defective product, breach of contract, or other legally enforceable statutes are still available, and not altered by this bill.
Saturday, April 10:
Wolfey’s Wapsie Outback in Quasqueton at 11 a.m. Welcome to stay afterwards for lunch at your own expense.