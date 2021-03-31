Oelwein High School freshman Natalie Crandall decided raising calves would make a great life experience. It taught her responsibility and brought her closer to her family.
It started with Crandall had pitching in feeding a group of cattle her stepdad, John Folsom, raised on a small acreage in Oelwein.
“At the time I had been injured so all I could do is go out and help feed,” Crandall said.
She had also raised chicks a couple of years ago and still has the chickens. She wanted to continue working with cattle, though maybe not for a full career. She discovered a supervised agricultural experience (SAE) through FFA would allow her to do this in connection with high school.
“I planned it all out with my stepdad,” she said. “We decided on bottle calves.”
She acquired the first three calves in September to October and got a fourth one in December. As bottle calves, they are beef cattle. As to breed, three are Swiss, and one is a Swiss-mix. Crandall gets the feed and feeds them, and her FFA leaders, Jennifer Dillon and Bethany Pillard review her records.
“I go out and check on their feed, water (and) hay,” she said. “Make sure they don’t get sick.”
Usually she goes out about 5 a.m., but if she has a morning activity such as weight lifting — she’s in spring training for school softball — she will go out at night. She also keeps busy with track and club volleyball. (Until March 20, she also had a choral role in the spring musical, “The Little Mermaid,” as one of Ariel’s mer-sisters.)
She started the calves on bottle feed and milk replacer. Once they hit 4-5 months old, they started to get grain feed from the store, made for younger cows.
Two of the cattle moved onto grain and water with no problem.
“The two cattle that went straight into grain, they didn’t moo very much at all, they were ready to move on,” she said.
Two others needed more attention.
“We would give them milk so they would still eat,” she said.
“The plan right now is — due to my stepdad helping me, purchasing all the items I need for the cattle — I’ll keep two of them,” Crandall said.
As for the other two, “Right now I’ll be selling them once they are ready, winter or fall this year, depends on how they’re doing,” which is based on size.
The project has brought her closer to the family.
“With my stepdad, he grew up on a farm,” Crandall said. “It brought me to knowing more about my stepdad’s past life like when he was my age like how he was always doing something or was always up by a certain time. … He had dairy cattle, so he was up at like, (4 a.m. or so) to milk cows and get ready for school. He grew up in Oelwein.”
Her mom grew up in Elgin. She “had a bunch of pets, but they never raised cattle.”
It remains to be seen how much it has informed what she wants to do for a living.
“I know that I want to live on a farm and live with animals but I don’t know about a career,” she said. “I really want to work with people, I love helping people. So yes, I love animals, but I love people as well.”