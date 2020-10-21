Crews plant 54 trees; Trees Forever grant helps replenish city’s urban canopy

Members of the Oelwein Tree Board and Parks Department employees had a busy day on Wednesday, as they worked to get 54 trees planted at various locations throughout the community.
Oelwein Parks Superintendent Josh Johnson said the Parks Department was the recipient of a large grant from Trees Forever. The grant was split into two distributions, spring and fall. Some trees were planted this spring in parks and other areas.
The fall work on Wednesday included planting new trees at Arlington Place, Grandview HealthCare Center, and in neighborhoods in the 700 and 800 blocks along Third Avenue Southwest.
Johnson said there were more places on the list in addition to those mentioned.
“Basically, Tree Board members went around to residences where dead trees had been taken down, and asked homeowners if they would like a new tree along the boulevard. We then had to make sure a locator was used to see that there were no gas or water lines in the way before digging. Then we had to pick a suitable day when most of our Board could help,” Johnson said.
He added that this year has had its share of issues, starting with the tornado in late March, which took unexpected cleanup time and nearly destroyed all of Red Gate Park. Then the pandemic set in and further limited extra activities for his department, which relies on volunteers to help with special projects. In the past, members of the FFA, Lions Club, Rotary, Master Gardeners and other individuals have volunteered to help the Park and Rec with various projects.
“Because of the pandemic, the city limited the use of volunteers in an effort to help keep everyone safe. So basically, my four guys and help from other city crews took care of things this year,” Johnson said.
Flooding on June 9 took a toll on some areas like one of the roads at City Park, and high winds in August took out a few more trees and branches.
“We’re really glad to have the grant money for more trees. Last year, our Trees Forever grant went for trees in the northeast part of town. This year, we are trying to get more in other areas of town so that the urban canopy can be revived,” Johnson said. “The Emerald Ash Borer was first found in the northeast part, but it is now all over town. There’s really nothing that can be done to stop it. We just have to keep taking down the dead or dying trees and replacing where we can on boulevards that are city property.” He explained they do not plant trees on private property.
Johnson gave a lot of credit to the Tree Board members Bill Brownell, Tom Fick, Ron Lenth, Jeff Milks and Kyle Scheel for their knowledge
Trees planted this fall included nine flowering crab, 11 ivory silk lilac, six skyline honey locust, three Redmond linden, four Newport plum, nine common hackberry, nine Princeton elm, and three thornless hawthorne. The city buys from local businesses and tries to alternate to help as many as they can. Johnson said for the past couple of years, trees were purchased from Corner Market. This year’s supply came from Cannon’s Greenhouse in Westgate.