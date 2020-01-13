Arlington man jailed for kidnapping and attempted murder

WADENA — An Arlington man, Maxwell Richard Liebe, 20, is in the Fayette County Jail facing attempted murder and kidnapping, among other charges after leading law enforcement from eight agencies on a search and pursuit Friday afternoon.
The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office was called to the town of Wadena on a missing person report at 12:15 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10. According to the sheriff’s report, deputies arrived at the residence, and found evidence at the scene that showed a possible kidnapping. During the investigation deputies found the victim’s vehicle in a field outside Wadena with the doors open and signs of a struggle.
Deputies quickly identified Liebe as a possible suspect and put out an all-points bulletin for him and the vehicle he was driving. Using a location ping of the victim’s and suspect’s cell phones, at approximately 1 p.m. a ping came in placing the suspect’s phone around the Buchanan/Fayette county line just north of Aurora.
A Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputy located the vehicle, which then fled northbound on county road W-45. Fayette County Deputies then joined the pursuit at Highway 3 and W-45. The report stated during a five-mile stretch on W-45, Liebe attempted to run deputies off the roadway and also attempted to run over the deputies at a high rate of speed while they were throwing out stop sticks.
The suspect’s vehicle sustained a flat tire from the stop sticks and at the intersection of W-45 and Kornhill Road, Liebe lost control and rolled his vehicle into the ditch.
Once Liebe was placed into custody, deputies found the victim inside the pickup truck, bound with zip ties, but safe. The victim was transported to Gundersen Palmer Lutheran Hospital in West Union to be checked for injuries.
Liebe was arrested and taken to the Fayette County Jail where he was charged with, three counts of attempted murder on a law enforcement officer, (Class B felonies), kidnapping in the first degree (Class A felony), burglary in the first degree (Class B felony), possession and control of a firearm as a felon (Class D felony), and Eluding a pursuing law enforcement vehicle (Class D felony).
Fayette County Sheriff’s Office was assisted in the pursuit by Buchanan and Clayton County Sheriff’s offices, the Iowa State Patrol, Oelwein, Fayette and Strawberry Point Police departments and the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. Also assisting at the scene was Fayette Ambulance and Fire Department.