An Arlington man, Blaine Michael Recker, 23, was arrested on a Fayette County warrant at 10 a.m. Friday in Strawberry Point, following an incident that happened nine days earlier.
At 8 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, Fayette County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a residence on E Avenue near Arlington, where a domestic disturbance was reported. Recker fled the scene in a vehicle, leading deputies and Iowa State Patrol Troopers on a pursuit that ended in a farm field southwest of Arlington, where Recker got away on foot.
Warrants were issued for driving while barred and eluding. The Fayette County Sheriff reported after being taken into custody at a residence in Strawberry Point Friday morning, additional charges are pending against Recker including criminal mischief for the corn and soybean crop damaged during the chase.
The Iowa State Patrol, Clayton County Sheriff’s Office and Strawberry Point Police assisted in the arrest.